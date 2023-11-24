Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys

“This was probably the thing that I felt was necessary to do to hopefully get out of this rut and get to a point where we can play to our abilities,” Rivera said on a video call with reporters. “It’s unfortunate, the situation and circumstances. But I did feel that a change was something that we needed to do going forward.”

Coach Ron Rivera dismissed Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer less than 28 hours after a 45-10 Thanksgiving Day drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jack Del Rio is out as Washington Commanders defensive coordinator, a firing made Friday in the wake of another embarrassing loss.

Advertisement

The decision to make Del Rio and Vieselmeyer scapegoats for the season going sideways seems to ensure Rivera’s job is not in imminent danger despite the team being 4-8. The Josh Harris-led new ownership group is expected to make significant changes in January after the season is over.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Still, something had to give now after Rivera said things “snowballed” again at Dallas, leading to an eighth loss in 10 games since opening with back-to-back victories. He called Harris early Friday to make sure his boss was aligned with the decision and got the green light.

The Commanders have allowed 290 or more yards in 11 of 12 games this season and 30 or more points seven times. Their defense ranks 29th among 32 teams.

“The blame, we’re all culpable: players and coaches,” Rivera said. “We have to be better.”

Rivera is taking over the defensive play-calling duties, allowing him to defer even more to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Cristian Garcia is being elevated to defensive backs coach to replace Vieselmeyer.

Del Rio was 12 games into his fourth season with Washington after Rivera hired him in 2020. The two, each a former linebacker, had no prior working relationship before this.

Advertisement

The Commanders had their moments defensively this season, mostly before trading pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat. But the lack of results ultimately cost Del Rio and Vieselmeyer their jobs.

“It’s not an indictment of Jack and Brent,” Rivera said. “It’s just, for whatever reason, it wasn’t coming together. We haven’t played as well as we would have liked to this season.”

Browns’ CB Ward out

Cleveland’s top-ranked defense is without its top cornerback.

Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game at Denver with a shoulder injury, leaving the Browns’ secondary vulnerable as it tries to contain quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos, who have won four straight games.

Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, missed his third straight practice on Friday, and coach Kevin Stefanski said the 26-year-old would sit this week with an injury sustained in last Sunday’s 13-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Stefanski wouldn’t predict how long Ward could be sidelined, and he didn’t know the exact play in which he got hurt.

Ward’s absence puts extra pressure on Cleveland’s secondary, which has been dealing with several injuries the past two weeks. With Ward out, the Browns likely will start Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. at the corners, but they have other options.

“So next man up,” Stefanski said. “Guys got to step up. That’s the name of this game. Don’t have Denzel this week, but feel confident in the guys we do have.”

The Brown could have back starting safety Juan Thornhill, who returned to practice this week after missing two games with a calf injury. He’s listed as questionable.

Advertisement

“He’s making good progress,” Stefanski said. “I thought he moved around well.”



