EMass football: Dynamic in Duxbury win over Marshfield, Alex Barlow headlines Players of the Week

Tate Hoffmeister, Needham — The workhorse back accounted for 235 rushing yards and all three touchdowns to lead Needham to a 21-7 victory over Wellesley, its first win over its chief rival since 2018.

James Farrell and Gabe Grzyboski, Haverhill — In a 20-12 Merrimack Valley victory over Lowell, Farrell captained the offense with 182 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 18 of 21 passes, adding 51 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Grzyboski led the defense with eight tackles and two sacks, adding 81 receiving yards and a touchdown at tight end.

Chris Nunez and Matheus Silva, Framingham — Silva tallied 106 passing yards, 51 rushing yards and produced a touchdown through the air and on the ground to put the Flyers ahead, then Nunez (15 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss) and the defense closed the door in a 15-13 win at Natick.

Mike O’Connor, Xaverian — For the second straight week, the senior carried the mail with 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hawks in a 23-21 win over St. John’s Prep, clinching a share of the Catholic Conference title.

Hayden Willen, Newton North — The senior passed for 145 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns without committing a turnover in a 42-21 Bay State Conference win over Brookline.

Division 2

Jayden Arno, Belmont — The senior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and added a 49-yard rushing score and a 2-point conversion run to help the Marauders cruise to a 47-0 victory in their 101st meeting with Watertown.

Zach Brown, Catholic Memorial — The senior rushed for 174 yards on 17 carries, including TD runs of 3 and 77 yards to help the Knights run past BC High, 50-22, in the 60th meeting between the Catholic Conference rivals.

Don Cavanaugh, Peabody — The senior found the end zone on both sides of the ball, returning an interception 31 yards for a touchdown in addition to rushing for a 23-yard score on his only carry to help the Tanners upend Northeastern Conference rival Saugus, 27-6, in their 74th Thanksgiving matchup.

Brett McCaffery, Bishop Feehan — The senior reeled in a 55-yard touchdown pass and then threw his first career passing TD — a 55-yard score — to help propel the Shamrocks past Catholic Central rival Bishop Stang, 31-6.

Division 3

Javon Clayborne and Brian Vaughan, Lynn Classical —The Rams emerged from a defensive grind victorious over city rival Lynn English, 8-6, on the strength of 238 yards rushing from Clayborne, who amassed 125 on the ground, and Vaughan, who added the other 113 — including the winning 5-yard score in the second quarter.

Connor Curtis, Mansfield — In the 92nd matchup against Hockomock rival Foxborough, the senior quarterback was 12-of-24 passing for 160 yards and rushed for 82 more yards on 11 carries in a 30-17 loss. He also played every snap at free safety.

Bryan Ferreira, Woburn – The senior, who became the program’s all-time leading rusher earlier this fall, closed out his career in style with 291 yards rushing on 30 carries, two touchdowns, a two-point conversion rush and two fumble recoveries for the Tanners in a 20-17 win over Winchester.

Eric Power, Boston Latin – The senior scored twice in a 19-6 Wolfpack victory over Boston English, returning a fumble 82 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and adding a 1-yard rushing score in the second.

Division 4

Alex Barlow, Duxbury — The standout senior captain racked up 22 carries for 292 yards and three touchdowns, powering the Dragons past Marshfield, 23-21, for the Patriot League title.

Brian Dearborn and Matty Mahoney, Norwood — Mahoney, a senior, connected with Dearborn, a junior, for a 42-yard score with 1:13 left, helping the Mustangs erase a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun Dedham, 15-12.

Stevens Exateur, Medford — Medford cemented its first winning season since 1997, as the senior returned a kick 88 yards for a score and ran one in from 22 yards in a 30-14 triumph over Malden. He rushed for 1,002 yards, and 8 TDs, in 10 games.

Ronan Manning, Scituate — Manning, a junior, totaled 10 tackles and a sack as the Sailors earned a 13-10 victory over Hingham.

Ruairi Ritson, Canton — In a 19-0 Hockomock blanking of Stoughton, the senior blocked a punt in the first half and reeled in touchdown passes of 11 and 44 yards in the second half.

Division 5

Kane Brennan, Newburyport — The senior rumbled for 118 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in a 44-26 Cape Ann win over Super Bowl-bound Amesbury, as the rivalry reached the century mark.

Brody Joly, Apponequet — The junior had 252 total yards, including 158 on the ground, three touchdowns, and set a school record for rushing yards in a season with 1,501 in the Lakers’ 36-21 victory over Old Rochester.

Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady, Foxborough — The senior scored on both sides of the ball, returning a fumble 8 yards to the end zone, and breaking off a 73-yard run to put the game on ice for the Super Bowl-bound Warriors in a 30-17 victory over Mansfield, winning the Hockomock Davenport.

Chris Zulloc, Northeast — The senior compiled 89 yards rushing and 63 yards receiving, scoring both touchdowns for the Golden Knights on 1-yard plunges in a 16-14 nonleague triumph over Essex Tech.

Division 6

Jayden Barber, Dennis-Yarmouth — The junior quarterback threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 138 yards and a TD to help the Dolphins (7-4) get past Nauset, 35-32, in a game that saw the lead change hands seven times. His 13-yard TD pass to Oliver Doto with 3:33 remaining was for the winning score.

George Galuris, Winthrop — The senior running back/linebacker chipped in every phase of the game with 75 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, a highlight-reel 37-yard reception, was 2-for-2 on point-afters and made seven tackles as the Vikings (7-4) blanked Revere, 22-0.

Corey Grimes, Salem — While the Witches (10-2) still had Thursday’s Super Bowl meeting against Fairhaven ahead of them, there was no doubt they would play their starters for the 125th meeting against Beverly. The senior threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter – two to Quinn Rocco Ryan and one to Albert Pujols – in a 35-14 win.

AJ Nash, Abington — The senior was a force on both sides of the ball with 123 yards and three TDs on eight carries and forced a fumble as the Green Wave (8-3) routed Whitman-Hanson, 46-6, to send Jim Kelliher out a winner in his final game after leading Abington for 50 years.

Division 7

Joe Earnerc, Rockland — The running back churned out 158 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Bulldogs to a 42-21 win over East Bridgewater, their eighth win in 14 encounters.

Todd Egan, South Shore Voc-Tech — The quarterback accounted for five touchdowns, three on the ground and two in the air, in a high-scoring game that saw the Vikings defeat Holbrook 41-30 in their fifth meeting.

Sam Salter, West Bridgewater — The senior captain accounted for three rushing touchdowns and an interception for the Wildcats in their 48-0 triumph over Southeastern.

Montavius Zollarcoffer, O’Bryant — The senior shined in his last game, rushing for five touchdowns (one for 80 yards), as the Tigers reached five wins in nine meetings with a 36-6 victory over Latin Academy.

Division 8

Stu Burnham, Old Colony — In a 43-8 win over Tri-County, playing with a broken hand (and a cast), the senior scored on rushes of 10 and 12 yards to lead OC.

Morenel Castro, KIPP Academy — The senior set single-season records for receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns with three receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a 45-19 win over Lynn Tech.

Quentyn Dulin, Brighton — In a 20-14 win over TechBoston at Fenway Park, the senior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns, including a 2-yard score with 18 seconds remaining to lead the Bengals to a Boston City League South Division title.

Treyvon Fields, Cathedral — In a 20-0 win over Chelsea, the senior quarterback tossed two touchdown passes to lead the Panthers.

Jonathan Darling, Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed.