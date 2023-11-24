EMass football: Xaverian is a leg up in Globe Top 20 poll after last-second win over St. John’s Prep

In the first of two huge matchups, Xaverian edged St. John’s Prep on a last-second field goal Thanksgiving morning, and the Catholic Conference co-champions will meet in the D1 Super Bowl at Gillette on Wednesday. That vaults the Hawks to the No.1 ranking in the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll over Prep entering the championship game. Duxbury won a thriller over Marshfield for the Patriot League Keenan crown, and Foxborough beat Mansfield for the Hockomock Davenport title. Needham, Andover, Milford, and Peabody bounced back from playoff losses for rivalry wins on Thanksgiving. Everett returns to the poll after erupting for 58 points against St. Mary’s. Hanover and Carver were among the Super Bowl-bound teams that rested some starters. Records based on scores reported the Globe.