Here are the games — pro and college — that Patriots fans should be following this weekend

Sunday’s contest at MetLife Stadium also figures to be dramatic, but for very different reasons, as both teams are in the thick of the race for the No. 1 draft pick next spring. The Patriots are 2-8, which has them sitting with the No. 3 pick. Meanwhile, the Giants are 3-8, fifth overall.

The Patriots and Giants have a history of dramatic matchups that have had implications for the rest of the NFL. Everyone remembers the 2007 regular-season finale, as well as the Super Bowl clash that same season, but they also had compelling games in 2011 and 2015 that were decided in the final moments and impacted playoff races in the AFC and NFC.

Advertisement

The Bears are in possession of the No. 1 overall pick via a trade with the Panthers (1-9), while the Cardinals (2-9) currently have the No. 2 choice. The Bears (3-8) also have their own pick, which is currently fourth.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

There are a few things at play — including what happens in the Rams-Cardinals game — but a Patriots win could mean a drop out of the top three, while a loss (and an Arizona win) could vault them into the No. 2 position.

Meanwhile, there’s a slate of college games that Patriots fans should be interested in. While USC quarterback Caleb Williams’s regular season ended last week against UCLA and Oregon’s Bo Nix faced Oregon State Friday night, there’s still a lot for New England to consider outside of Patriots-Giants this weekend.

Ohio State at Michigan, Saturday at noon (Fox): The Buckeyes’ Marvin Harrison Jr. remains the top receiver in this draft class, and he figures to be a top-five pick. Keeping in mind that free agency takes place roughly a month before the draft, if the Patriots are picking at No. 2 or No. 3, the choice of Harrison (as opposed to a quarterback) could be a referendum on the quarterbacks they have on the roster at the time.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-3-inch, 202-pound Harrison has 62 catches for 1,093 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. By way of comparison, the Patriots have 10 receiving touchdowns as a team.

Texas A&M at LSU, Saturday at noon (ESPN): Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels hasn’t faced an elite defense the last two weeks, but it’s hard to ignore his production in that stretch: 75 percent completion rate, 785 yards passing, 9 touchdown passes, 330 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns.

The 6-3, 185-pound Daniels, who is on the short list of Heisman favorites, has become a consensus top-10 pick.

Washington State at Washington, Saturday at 4 p.m. (Fox): Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. might not have the pedigree of others on this list, but he’s the only one who has his team on track for an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Penix, who checks in at 6-3, 218, has completed 66.5 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,695 yards and 30 touchdowns, with 7 interceptions.

Bill Belichick has never had a lefthanded quarterback start a game for him. Could Penix be the first?

North Carolina at North Carolina State, Saturday at 8 p.m. (ACC Network): UNC quarterback Drake Maye, who has been linked to the Patriots at No. 3 by several national outlets, is looking to bounce back after a sluggish performance in a 31-20 loss to Clemson last week. The 6-5, 220-pounder has a 63.8 completion rate to go along with 3,354 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, with 7 picks.

Advertisement

Belichick has drafted two North Carolina players since he arrived in New England in 2000: speedy wide receiver Brandon Tate (2009) and defensive back Dexter Reid (2004).

Carolina (1-9) at Tennessee (3-7), Sunday at 1 p.m.: With the Bears in possession of the Panthers’ first-round pick, Chicago is rooting for a Carolina loss, while the Patriots are hoping the Panthers can find a way to knock off Mike Vrabel and the Titans.

LA Rams (4-6) at Arizona (2-9), Sunday at 4 p.m.: The return of Kyler Murray has provided a small spark for the Cardinals, who are currently jousting with the Patriots for the No. 3 position. If Murray can lead Arizona to its second win in three games, it’ll help the Patriots stay in the top three.

Chicago (3-8) at Minnesota (6-5), Monday at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN): A Chicago win and New England loss would help the Patriots draw closer to securing one of the top three choices and potentially drive Chicago’s own pick out of the top five.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.