No. 5 UConn routs Manhattan behind Tristen Newton’s third career triple-double

The 6-foot-5-inch graduate student finished with 15 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds, receiving a huge ovation from the 15,000 fans when he pulled down his 10th board in the second half and was subbed out.

Newton recorded his third career triple-double Friday and No. 5 UConn (6-0) routed Manhattan, 90-60, to win its 23rd consecutive nonconference game.

“He should be talked about as one of the best guards in the country," Hurley said. "But, people that don't watch the games and just watch TikTok highlights are the ones judging.”

Newton was among five Huskies in double figures.

Cam Spencer scored 18 points, hitting all four of his 3-point shots. Donovan Clingan added 17 points, Alex Karaban scored 12, and Hassan Diarra finished with 11.

UConn shot 58.1 percent from the floor, including 65.5 percent in the first half, to lead 49-32 at intermission.

A 3-pointer from Spencer to open the second half gave the Huskies their first 20-point lead at 52-32, part of an opening 10-0 run that put the game out of reach.

Clingan had eight of the Huskies first 10 points and 12 in the first half. The 7-2 center helped UConn outscore Manhattan 54-24 in the paint.

Freshman Seydou Traore scored 13 points and Daniel Rouzan had 10 to lead Manhattan (3-2). But the score wasn't the biggest loss for the Jaspers. Guard Brett Rumpel went down with what appeared to be a serious non-contact leg injury as he was driving to the basket in the second half. He had to be carried off the court.

“We'll find out if he's out for the year,” coach John Gallagher said. “It looks like it.”

The game marked a return to Connecticut’s capital for Gallagher, who coached the University of Hartford for 12 seasons, leading the Hawks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021 before the program transitioned to Division III.

Each of the Huskies nonconference wins during its current streak, including all six in last season’s NCAA Tournament, have come by double digits. That ties a mark set by North Carolina in 2008 and 2009.

“Obviously, it’s in the back of our heads,” Clingan said. “We’re trying to go be a part of history and do something no team has done.”