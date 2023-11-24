Paige Bueckers banks 32 points, but it’s not enough for No. 6 UConn against No. 2 UCLA

Rice also had 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Bruins (5-0), who led by as many as 23 points in the second half. Charisma Osborne added 18 points and Lauren Betts had 13 points.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Kiki Rice scored 24 points and No. 2 UCLA held off No. 6 UConn, 78-67, on Friday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

UCLA led by as many as 19 points in the first half before the Huskies cut that to 5 at halftime.

But the Bruins scored the first 7 points of the second half and outscored the Huskies, 22-8, in the third period. A 3-point play by Lauren Betts gave the Bruins their first 20-point lead at 57-37 and they led by 21 after three quarters.

The Huskies made a run in the fourth quarter, and cut the lead to 74-65 on a 3-pointer by Bueckers with just over two minutes left.

But that was a close as they would get.

UCLA scored the game’s first 10 points and led 28-12 after Camryn Brown’s 3-pointer to end the first period.

Osborne’s 3-pointer to open the second quarter extended that lead to 19 points.

But Bueckers had 18 points in the first half to keep UConn in the game. She led the Huskies on a 13-0 run to bring Connecticut back to within three at 37-34

Rice had 14 of her points in the first half and UCLA went into the break up 39-34.

Injuries have left the Huskies with just 10 healthy players for the tournament. They lost star guard Azzi Fudd last week to a knee injury and were also without starter Caroline Ducharme who has been battling concussion issues and was suffering from neck problems. Freshman center Jana El Alfy suffered a torn Achilles in the preseason and won’t play this year.

