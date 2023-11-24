Practice week concludes with no clues on who will start at quarterback for Patriots vs. Giants

Is the plan for Mac Jones to continue to start at quarterback?

On Friday, Belichick remained secretive about who will start, sticking to the same messaging that he delivered Tuesday.

FOXBOROUGH — Don’t expect any clarity from coach Bill Belichick on how the Patriots will proceed with the quarterback position Sunday against the Giants.

“I’ve told everybody to be ready to go,” Belichick said. “Hopefully, that’s what they’re all doing. I’m not going to announce starters at every position or whatever. Everybody will be ready to go.”

Are Jones and backup Bailey Zappe taking the majority of the first-team reps in practice?

Advertisement

“I’ve told everybody to be ready to go,” Belichick said.

Has he already made a decision internally, even though he won’t say so publicly?

“I’ve told everybody to be ready to go,” he said again.

Belichick showed no interest in discussing anything pertaining to the quarterbacks, despite a significant amount of intrigue surrounding the position. In their last game before the bye week, a 10-6 loss to Indianapolis in Frankfurt, the Patriots benched Jones in favor of Zappe with the game on the line and two minutes remaining.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Since that game, Belichick, Jones, Zappe, wide receivers, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien — essentially everybody — is giving off the impression that the decision has yet to be made on who will start at quarterback moving forward.

Jones said Wednesday that he hopes to start, while Zappe said Friday he does not know who will start. Third-stringer Will Grier said Wednesday that he is prepared to capitalize on an opportunity if needed, citing Minnesota’s Josh Dobbs as an example.

Asked why he is electing not to share who is starting, Belichick said he didn’t want to detail the team’s depth chart.

“Then we’ll be announcing who’s starting this, who’s playing that, who’s doing this, who’s doing that,” he said. “I mean, once we get going on that then — I’m not going down that road.”

Advertisement

Asked if keeping the information private offers a competitive advantage, Belichick wouldn’t say.

“I’m not getting into that,” he said. “Whoever we put in, I hope they’re ready to go and play well. Whenever that is. It could be the first play of the game, or it could be the last play of the game.”

Asked if the team would benefit from a formal announcement about the starter, Belichick stayed true to his message.

“I’ve told everybody to prepare and get ready to play,” he said. “That’s what they’re all doing. I think everyone’s got their own things to work on. Just concentrate on what you have to do, be ready to go, and don’t worry about what everybody else is doing.”

In the brief portions of practice that have been open to the media this week, Jones and Zappe have taken reps with the presumed first team.

The Patriots will travel to New Jersey Saturday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The next opportunity to glean more information on which quarterback will be starting is pregame warmups.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.