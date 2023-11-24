As surgery awaits, Braintree’s James Curry powered through pain as his team’s workhorse back

The black neoprene brace Curry wore on his right elbow all season served as a constant — if not painful — reminder of what awaited him five days at the end of his season: elbow surgery.

To say that James Curry’s junior campaign as the workhorse back for the Braintree football team was a painstaking process would have been an understatement of what he truly endured.

Foxborough’s John Boligan (left) and Mansfield’s Matt Tryon (right) shake hands before the 92nd meeting of the two squads at Mansfield High. Foxborough wore a replica Navy uniforms and Mansfield replica Army uniforms to commemorate the first Army vs. Navy football game coming to Gillette Stadium on Dec. 9.

“So last season, I completely blew it out diving for a fumble in Week 4,” Curry said. “I didn’t play the rest of that season. They said I didn’t need surgery for it, but it’s just been a constant pain for a year, so I’m getting an operation on Tuesday.”

Curry doesn’t claim to be a physician, but when asked exactly what was being repaired, his description rolled off his tongue like a seasoned surgeon: “It’s the lateral ulnar collateral ligament.”

So is Curry looking at Tommy John surgery?

“No, it’s on the top side,” he said, “but the doctor said he’s just going in for a repair. He said that, maybe, if he sees anything, it might end up being Tommy John.”

All of which made his heroic 35-carry, 204-yard rushing effort in Braintree’s 33-19 victory over Division 3 Super Bowl-bound Milton Thursday morning at Alumni Stadium all the more remarkable. The 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound Curry also scored on runs of 43 and 4 yards, both of which came in response to Milton’s 19-point rally in the third quarter that shaved Braintree’s 20-point lead to 1, 20-19. His performance helped Braintree (7-4) end the season with four straight wins, and put the wraps on his school-record 1,725-yard, 23-touchdown season.

Curry’s hard-nosed performance against Milton, in which he absorbed as much contact as he dished out, went down as his pre-op parting shot for Braintree.

“It was,’’ he said. “This year I won’t be doing any basketball or baseball. It’ll be six months of recovery.”

But Curry will be back on the gridiron for his senior season, pain free and ready to roll again.

The Foxboro train

Foxborough will arrive at Gillette Stadium for its Division 5 Super Bowl game against Hanover having won six consecutive games by an average margin of 36.7 points.

To say the Warriors are playing well is an understatement.

Thursday’s 30-17 victory against Mansfield saw Foxborough rush for 182 yards, throw for 135 yards, block a punt, and make a key fourth-down stop late in the game. They were sharp in all aspects of the game, right down to Owen Hays booting four perfect extra points.

“Our defense stood tall, which they have all season, until the offense got going,” junior quarterback Mike Marcucella said. “We have one of the best defenses in the state.

“This 100-percent helped us going into next week.”

Coach Jack Martinelli made sure his team was focused on Mansfield and not looking ahead to the Super Bowl. But the coaching staff took care not to show Hanover too much, keeping its defensive looks basic.

Foxborough has won four Super Bowls under Martinelli, the last coming in 2006. As he walked off the field Thursday, several former players stopped Martinelli to wish him well in the game.

“It really matters,” Martinelli said. “This is just a game but it has so much relevance to the rest of their lives it’s incredible.”

The chain crew at the Walpole-Weymouth game (from left): Gary Christensen, George Christensen, EJ Nordstrom, Tony Maggio, and Brendan McCarthy. LENNY ROWE

Sticking with Weymouth

For nearly three decades, Tony Maggio had a front-row seat to some of the best high school games around the South Shore.

Thanksgiving morning at Weymouth High, Maggio was part of the chain crew, holding the down box for one final time.

His family will be relocating, and a ceremony was held at halftime to recognize his years as volunteer.

“It’s mainly tradition,” said Maggio. “If you go way back before my time, Weymouth was probably one of the best high school powers in the country.

“The tradition is amazing. The town itself is one of the oldest in the country, too. It just means so much to be out here. I love the game of football, that’s part of it too. I just love being out here volunteering my time. I just think it’s great to be involved in the community and this program. It’s been an honor.”

Weymouth athletic director Rob O’Leary presented Maggio with an honorary sweater.

Growing up in town, Maggio used to attend games, and one night in the fall of 1997, an extra volunteer was needed to join the chain crew. Despite a brief hiatus, he’s been a fixture for nearly three decades.

Leftovers

▪ The Abington offense scored 40 points and gained 345 yards in Thursday’s 46-6 win over Whitman-Hanson, and only needed 29 plays to do it. Junior Michael Reilly was 3-for-4 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns, 47- and 75-yard tosses to senior Ryan Simonetti. The duo nearly connected for a third that would have gone for 97 late in the first quarter, one play after the defense got a fourth-down stop.

▪ After not playing on Thanksgiving a year ago, Everett got a reprieve this year when St. Mary’s agreed to a one-year deal. The Crimson Tide made the most of their opportunity with a 56-28 win Wednesday night, but Everett finds itself looking for a Thanksgiving opponent once again.

“Whether it was Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving Eve, I wanted to make sure they had that opportunity this year to have a last game,” said Everett coach Justin Flores, whose first season ended at 9-2. “Moving forward, we’re looking to play someone consistently, to get back on hopefully a rivalry situation where this truly means something to both sides of the field.

“This is what Massachusetts football is about. It’s about Thanksgiving. Hopefully we’ll bring that back.”

The Crimson Tide have had trouble finding a game since its Thanksgiving game against Cambridge ended after the 2011 contest. Everett played Masconomet between 2016-19 and played St. John’s (Shrewsbury) in 2021.

St. Mary’s will resume its Thanksgiving rivalry with Catholic Central League rival Bishop Fenwick next year.

▪ In a back-and-forth contest, Wakefield gutted out an emotional 7-3 victory over traditional rival Melrose, courtesy of an end zone interception by sophomore Myles Sanchez.

The Warriors captured their third straight win over Melrose on Thanksgiving. Despite the history between the two towns, the head coaches share a mutual respect. Wakefield coach John Rafferty served as an assistant coach under Melrose head coach Tim Morris in the 1990s. With the loss, Morris’ career win total remains at 199.

“I’m going to be honest with you, Tim is a great coach,” said Rafferty. “There’s a reason why he has so many wins. Without a doubt, he’s a great coach, it’s a great staff, and it’s a great, great program. With that being the case, we look at ourselves in our own small, little world here. We’re just trying to be successful, regardless of the circumstances.”

▪ The old saying in football, “You are what your record says you are,” might not apply to Old Rochester.

The Bulldogs finished 5-6 after a 36-21 defeat to rival Apponequet, but all six of their losses came against teams that qualified for the MIAA playoffs.

“We probably had the toughest schedule in Old Rochester history,” said coach Bryce Guilbeault, whose Bulldogs not only bounced North Middlesex in the first round of the Division 5 tournament, but finished co-champions of the South Coast Conference Blue division with Somerset Berkley.

The Bulldogs’ losses this season were to Dartmouth (No. 6 in Division 3), Fairhaven (No. 8 in Division 6 and playing for a state title at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 30), Barnstable (No. 5 in Division 2), Shawsheen Valley Tech (No. 3 in Division 5), and Apponequet (No. 13 in Division 5).

The same could be said for Apponequet (5-6), which lost five games to playoff opponents and is the only team this season to defeat Super Bowl-bound Fairhaven (26-21).

The East Boston football team held an intrasquad scrimmage Thursday morning, with officials, after South Boston was unable to field a team for their annual Thanksgiving Day game. EAST BOSTON ATHLETICS

▪ When South Boston forfeited just before the 106th meeting with East Boston, the Jets called an audible and ran an intrasquad scrimmage Thanksgiving morning. Headmaster Philip Brangiforte donned pads to help fill out numbers and the Blue side beat the Gold side, 12-0, with Justin Aiken catching a 70-yard touchdown pass from Chris Testa, then passing to Alejandro Garcia for a 10-yard touchdown pass in an official scrimmage with referees. With the forfeit, Eastie now leads the all-time series with South Boston, 58-42-6.

▪ Xaverian junior kicker Luke Bell was the hero in Thursday’s 23-21 win over St. John’s Prep, booting a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give the Hawks a share of the Catholic Conference title with Prep and Catholic Memorial. Bell handled kickoffs and punts during the game, but he did not attempt either of Xaverian’s point-after attempts, which both failed. Coach Al Fornaro called on Bell for the winning field goal because of the height he generates on his kicks.

“Luke’s our long-distance kicker because he gets the ball vertical,” said Fornaro. “We had our second point-after blocked. That’s the way it works in athletics and in life. You have to get the best man at a particular time for the job and if they don’t have tough enough skin there’s nothing I can do about it.”

▪ During a win over Dracut Wednesday night, Methuen senior quarterback Drew Eason topped 6,000 passing yards and finished his career with 62 passing touchdowns, setting school records in both categories and becoming the second player in MVC history (behind Andover’s EJ Perry IV) to break the 6,000-yard mark.

▪ Official Ed Groh wore the white hat while working his last high school football game during the 93rd Thanksgiving meeting between Millis and Medway.

(Peter Abraham, Jonathan Darling, Keith Pearson, Lenny Rowe, Cam Kerry and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.)





Michael Vega can be reached at michael.vega@globe.com.