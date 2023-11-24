Tom Larson, former sports host on Channel 38 and NESN, dies at 84

Lanny Lee Larason — known professionally as Tom Larson during a long broadcasting career that included nearly four decades in Boston — died Wednesday in Fredericksburg, Va., of complications from cancer, according to his son Jeff. He was 84 years old.

Larson, a Missouri native, came to Boston in 1969 as the public affairs director at Channel 38. There he hosted a wide-ranging eponymous talk show while soon becoming a fixture among the region’s sports fans as host of Bruins and Red Sox pre- and postgame programming.

Larson covered a variety of Boston sports while at Channel 38. His son wrote that he was particularly fond of Channel 38′s “Mini One-on-One,” which pitted youth hockey players against each other.