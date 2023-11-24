Will Matt Grzelcyk’s return Saturday mean Mason Lohrei getting benched or demoted?

His return means that somebody gets bumped. The candidates include Ian Mitchell , Kevin Shattenkirk , and rookie Mason Lohrei .

Grzelcyk has been out since suffering an upper-body injury in the overtime win against the Panthers Oct. 30.

The Bruins will have a defensive decision to make Saturday when Matt Grzelcyk is expected to return to action for an afternoon start against the Rangers in Manhattan.

Mitchell and Shattenkirk have been alternating as the healthy scratches lately, while Lohrei has been skating with Grzelcyk’s normal partner, Charlie McAvoy.

Lohrei has one goal and three points in the 10 games since his call-up from Providence. He’s shown tantalizing glimpses that he will be a big part of the Bruins blue line for the next several years, but has also made some rookie blunders.

“Well, we’ve been communicating, showing video to Mason after every game and I think [assistant coaches] Joe Sacco and assistant coach John McLean have done a really good job of showing him where he’s really good and where his game needs to evolve,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “And those things are reading rushes and being firm on puck battles. And also in our D zone, take away time and space.”

Lohrei has proven he can play at the NHL level, but he may need to go to Providence because playing consistent minutes would probably be better than having him play in a rotation with Mitchell and Shattenkirk.

“He’s a tremendous young hockey player. We’re so excited we have him, right?” said Montgomery. ”And I mean there’s growing pains with young players. There just is. I’m sure there was with [Patrice] Bergeron when he was 18.”

After a brief pause, Montgomery smiled and laughed.

“Probably not,” he added.

Geekie back in lineup

Morgan Geekie returned to the Bruins lineup Saturday for his first action since suffering an upper-body injury in Dallas Nov. 6.

A strong and sturdy forward who can play wing and center, Geekie has one goal and three points in 13 games. He played just over 15 minutes on 19 shifts against the Red Wings, and Montgomery acknowledged he “looked rusty.”

It was a bit of a rough start for Geekie, who was called for holding on an early shift that resulted in the Red Wings’ first goal.

With Geekie aboard, James van Riemsdyk was a healthy scratch. Montgomery indicated it was more of a load-management day for the 15-year veteran with the Bruins’ compacted schedule.

“It’s just we’re in the middle of five games in eight days that’s going to continue to six in 10,” said the coach.

Van Riemsdyk has five goals and 13 points in 17 games. Danton Heinen, who scored his second goal of the season, jumped up to take van Riemsdyk’s spot on the line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

Jake DeBrusk took van Riemsdyk’s spot on the top power-play unit.

Geekie, who played right wing on a line with Matt Poitras and DeBrusk, was developing some nice chemistry with Poitras before the injury.

“We thought he’s playing really good hockey and maybe the numbers weren’t there statistically, but we thought he was playing really well for us,” said Montgomery, who said Geekie’s prowess at the faceoff circle is a big plus.

“I think he’s going to take a lot of draws because he’s a good draw man, but I think he’s going to be a wing for the near future,” said the coach.

Afternoon delight

Montgomery said he’s a fan of day games. “Yeah. A lot less thinking, and we just get after it. You don’t have to do a morning skate, all those things,” he said ... David Pastrnak picked up an assist on DeBrusk’s goal and has helpers in eight of his last nine games ... Following the Rangers, the club will be off Sunday and then face the Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, Monday before returning to Boston for the Sharks’ lone visit of the season Thursday ... Song of the night: “Rock Me Amadeus,” by Falco.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.