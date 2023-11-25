Authorities search wooded area for missing Avon man

Authorities are searching a heavily wooded area at a home in Avon for a man who has been missing since September, police and fire said Saturday evening.
The search is focused on an old well at a residence on East High Street, Avon police and fire said in a statement. The missing man, who lived at the home but was not identified, was known to walk the neighborhood.
“At this time, the search efforts are focused on an old well on the property that had been previously visually searched,” police said.
Avon Police Dispatcher Lisa Bimber said the search was still ongoing as of about 6 p.m.
Residents should expect to see increased activity in the area as police fire and other rescuers with specialized training search the area, police said.
There is no immediate danger to the public.
No further information was released.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.