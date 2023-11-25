Authorities search wooded area for missing Avon man

Authorities are searching a heavily wooded area at a home in Avon for a man who has been missing since September, police and fire said Saturday evening.

The search is focused on an old well at a residence on East High Street, Avon police and fire said in a statement. The missing man, who lived at the home but was not identified, was known to walk the neighborhood.

“At this time, the search efforts are focused on an old well on the property that had been previously visually searched,” police said.