Firefighters battle 6-alarm blaze at two multifamily homes in Dorchester, one person taken to hospital

At least one person was taken to the hospital after heavy flames caused major damaged to a pair of multifamily homes in Dorchester on Saturday, according to the Boston Fire Department and Boston EMS.
The Boston Fire Department posted a video on social media shortly after 4 p.m. showing the back decks on 21 Ellington St. consumed by flames and said the fire had extended to a neighboring home at 19 Ellington St.
A spokesman for the department could not immediately be reached for comment early late Saturday afternoon.
A sixth alarm was struck less than 20 minutes later, according to another post by the fire department, drawing more firefighters to the scene.
A Boston EMS spokesperson said one person was “transported by advanced life support to an area hospital.”
Heavy Fire in the rear of 21 Ellington st. The fire has jumped to 19 Ellington st. A 2nd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/9Wjg8tHU4V— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023
Images shared by the fire department showed heavy black smoke pouring from the two three-story buildings as firefighters doused the structures with water.
Thick black smoke fills the sky as the fire continues to burn . Fire Commissioner Burke orders a 5th alarm. pic.twitter.com/kUKuRkVPtP— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023
In a post around 4:30 p.m., the fire department said the heavy fire had been knocked down and companies were continuing to work at the scene.
Heavy Fire knocked down , major damage to the 2 buildings as companies continue to overhaul. pic.twitter.com/8TrwEpcygK— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023
