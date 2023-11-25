Firefighters battle 6-alarm blaze at two multifamily homes in Dorchester, one person taken to hospital

At least one person was taken to the hospital after heavy flames caused major damaged to a pair of multifamily homes in Dorchester on Saturday, according to the Boston Fire Department and Boston EMS.

The Boston Fire Department posted a video on social media shortly after 4 p.m. showing the back decks on 21 Ellington St. consumed by flames and said the fire had extended to a neighboring home at 19 Ellington St.

A spokesman for the department could not immediately be reached for comment early late Saturday afternoon.