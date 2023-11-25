Homeless but not hopeless, families turn to Globe Santa for help

The note inside, from the mother of a small child, is heartbreaking. She writes that she’s newly separated from her husband, and she and her daughter are staying with family members. She gingerly asks for a holiday gift for her 5-year-old, because “Xmas will be very different this year.”

“PS. We also need a house. I know you can’t give us that but maybe you can talk to God up there. Being homeless sucks and he might have forgotten about us. Thank you.”

You who are reading this are likely fortunate enough to never know firsthand just how much homelessness sucks. But an astonishing number of families in this region are experiencing this deprivation now.

Massachusetts has the third highest rate of family homelessness in the United States, according to FamilyAid, a Boston-based nonprofit providing housing and support services to homeless families.

In Boston alone, 9,000 children and parents are without homes — and this doesn’t include single adults or veterans.

“Most people don’t know this,” said Larry Seamans, president and CEO of FamilyAid, who apologized for being distracted: He was helping to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 1,100 homeless families.

“There are lots of very wealthy people and very poor people in Boston, he said, and recent social conditions have exacerbated the poverty — and homelessness.

“Downtown is a wasteland. There are empty office buildings and shuttered small businesses, and many of those families don’t have jobs anymore,” he said. “Jobs have moved away from their home communities and they have to struggle to get to jobs 15 and 20 miles away.”

Add to this the high cost of living in which “lower wage jobs have not caught up,” Seamans said. “And add to that a global humanitarian crisis, with immigrants steadily arriving here, many of them who have no legal right to work yet. We welcome them, but they have to wait six months to two years to get their job visas.”

And then add to those factors the hard knocks of life that can throw any family off balance and out of a home — divorce, illness, domestic violence, lost jobs, inability to work in the face of the impossibly high cost of child care. These are only a few of the many dismal circumstances described in letters to Globe Santa:

It’s very hard for us as refugees new to this country. We are trying to get our bearing. Currently we’re living in a shelter and are hoping that we will be able to find work and get our own place sometime soon.

I am a single mother of three. We moved around so much that we almost missed Christmas last year. … My daughter is scared that when we move again Santa is going to forget she moved or doesn’t know she moved. … That broke my heart that she noticed every time we move it’s less and less presents. I would appreciate any help. Doesn’t matter if it’s new or used.

My son is 8. In 2022 our life changed when my mother passed away. We entered into a shelter [after she died]. I have only one income and that’s from the [Department of Transitional Assistance] office and it goes to the rent and bills. That’s why I went back to school to improve our lives. After I graduate I will have a job being a medical coder. I don’t think we will have a Christmas this year.

I recently lost my job due to domestic violence … and have been struggling to make ends meet ever since. My son is 3 and we are also experiencing homelessness and I’m worried that I won’t be able to see my son smile the way every child deserves to on Christmas morning.

Shortly after my son was born my husband lost his job. I couldn’t work due to illness. We were forced to move and that took all the last of our savings. The little money we do have access to we use to contribute to wherever we spend our nights as well as travel funds to and from job interviews, diapers, and medicine and clothes.

Many of these families are struggling mightily to get their lives back on track, even if it means asking for help, which they say does not come easily to them.

“I want to show my daughter that no matter how difficult things may seem, we can overcome them!,” writes the mother of a 5-year-old. “I want her to always remember that she is seen and heard.”

The subject of homelessness often leaves Americans despairing, angry, even cynical. Homeless people register in the public imagination as a where-do-we-put-them or a why-did-they-come-here kind of problem. They’re described with cold euphemisms: housing-insecure, unhoused, displaced, unsheltered.

Globe Santa hears the heartbeats in the letters that pour in from families who are not only without shelter but in many cases without hope. At this time of year, their plight is exacerbated by the hype and hoopla of the holidays.

Yet Globe Santa’s gifts will always find their way to them, whether they’re in shelters, hotels and motels — wherever they’ve been placed by the state — or those doubling up with relatives or friends. As one homeless mother wrote: “Joy is a gift that EVERY child deserves.”

