Man shot woman in head at Worcester massage parlor on Thanksgiving Day, court records show

When officers went to the spa shortly after 11:30 a.m. in response to a report of a “possible medical issue,” a man flagged them down and took them to the victim, police said.

Marcel Santos-Padgett, 31. of Leicester, was arrested the same day in Haverhill as a result of an investigation into the “suspicious” death at Angie’s Bodywork Spa at 383 Pleasant St., according to Worcester police.

A woman who died at a massage parlor in Worcester on Thanksgiving Day was shot in the head, court records show.

The woman, who has not been identified, was unconscious and given medical attention until she was pronounced dead by paramedics, police said.

Advertisement

While at the spa, Santos-Padgett was armed with a gun and demonstrated “his intent to kill when he pointed that firearm at the head of a known victim and pulled the trigger,” according to documents filed in Worcester District Court.

Officers “got a clear photo of Santos-Padgett” while watching surveillance video and identified him through his RMV photo, court records show.

Investigators also used information about Santos-Padgett’s vehicle, coupled with license plate reader data, to track him to Haverhill, where he was arrested, according to documents filed to obtain a criminal complaint.

Worcester police said they worked with the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad and the Haverhill Police Department on the investigation.

Santos-Padgett was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for armed assault to murder.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.