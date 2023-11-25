Shootings Friday night into Saturday leave one dead, two injured, Boston police say

Shootings in Hyde Park late Friday night and in Allston early Saturday morning left one man dead, a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, and another man injured, according to Boston police.

The first shooting occurred at about 10:11 pm Friday at 30 Business St. in Hyde Park, where the woman was found and taken to a local hospital, said Boston police spokesperson Sergeant Detective John Boyle in a statement.

An investigation also is underway in the vicinity of 12 Glenville Ave. in Allston, where two men were shot in a parking lot at the rear of 161 Harvard Ave., Boyle said in a separate statement.