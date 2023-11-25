Shootings Friday night into Saturday leave one dead, two injured, Boston police say

Shootings in Hyde Park late Friday night and in Allston early Saturday morning left one man dead, a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, and another man injured, according to Boston police.
The first shooting occurred at about 10:11 pm Friday at 30 Business St. in Hyde Park, where the woman was found and taken to a local hospital, said Boston police spokesperson Sergeant Detective John Boyle in a statement.
An investigation also is underway in the vicinity of 12 Glenville Ave. in Allston, where two men were shot in a parking lot at the rear of 161 Harvard Ave., Boyle said in a separate statement.
Police initially were called to South Boston at about 2:27 am to respond to a report of two shooting victims at 85 E. Newton St. but discovered that the shooting had taken place in Allston, Boyle said.
“One victim has been pronounced deceased and the second victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening,” Boyle said.
No arrests have been made, according to Boston police. None of the victims were identified.
Police urge anyone with information about the shootings to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Those in need of emotional assistance can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) for free and private support at 617-431-0125.
