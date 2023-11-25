Aoife Shovlin qualifies for Foot Locker Cross-Country Nationals in San Diego

“My dream was to always go to nationals,” Shovlin said. “It is amazing for me for that to actually happen. Franklin Park is a course that we run on a lot because we have our [Dual County League] championships here every year. So I knew the course well, I knew what to expect. There were no surprises there.”

Two weeks ago, she won the MIAA Division 1A title at Gardner Golf Course. Last week, she repeated in the Division 1 race at the Meet of Champions held at Fort Devens. And Saturday, Shovlin punched her ticket to the Foot Locker Cross-Country Nationals in San Diego with a 10th-place finish in 18 minutes, 16 seconds at the 44th Northeast Regional meet at Franklin Park.

Advertisement

Zariel Macchia (17:13.00) , a junior at William Floyd High School (Shirley, N.Y.) clinched the first spot in the 5-kilometer championship race, edging out defending champion Ellie Shea (17:21), a senior at Belmont High who competes independently, to qualify for the national finals Dec. 9 at Balboa Park in San Diego.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’m so happy to go back to San Diego,” said Shea, who was the runner-up at nationals last December.

“It’ll be warm and it is always fun to spend time with all these other girls. This year the regionals had a lot of amazing girls participating and you can’t take it for granted. You have to really run hard. So my mind-set was to just qualify, put on a solid effort, and make it back to San Diego for a chance to run at nationals again.”

Shovlin is excited to be going, too. She is hoping to continue to ride the wave of momentum she’s created for herself over her last three meets.

Advertisement

“I haven’t competed with a lot of the people here, so I wasn’t really sure what to expect. I kind of looked at their times beforehand, but I didn’t really know how it would go,” said Shovlin, whose coaches, Jamalh Prince and Scott Cody, qualified for the 1987 nationals and finished 18th and 28th respectively.

“When I go to San Diego, I just want to be able to compete hard,” Shovlin said. “I don’t know what kind of place I can get there. But just going out there and running the best I can is the goal.”

Meet director Jorge Torres didn’t seem to be surprised so many runners from the state were heading to the national finals.

“I think cross country has always been the DNA of Massachusetts,” said Torres. “It’s a place where you get to be tough. They are not afraid to go out there and push their bodies. There is a strong running community and they are really supportive. I just hope that this event inspires the next generation to continue striving to become the best in the country.”