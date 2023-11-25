Bruins at Rangers: Matt Grzelcyk makes his long-awaited return

The roster change-up could be a welcome switch for the Bruins, who are in need of a boost following Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Red Wings .

Grzelcyk has been out since suffering an upper-body injury in an overtime win against the Panthers Oct. 30, and Lohrei had been skating with Grzelcyk’s normal partner, Charlie McAvoy.

Matt Grzelcyk will to return to the Bruins’ lineup Saturday, and to make room, the club assigned forward Patrick Brown and rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei to Providence.

Morgan Geekie also returned to the lineup Friday after rehabbing an upper-body injury suffered on Nov. 6.

Advertisement

The Bruins now have two regulation losses this season, both against Detroit, but they maintain their spot at the top of the Atlantic Division. Boston will look to get back on track in Eastern Conference competition against the Rangers Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV, radio: NESN, NHL Network, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -120. O/U: 6.0.

Bruins: 14-2-3 (1st in Atlantic)

Rangers: 14-3-1 (1st in Metropolitan)

Stat of the day: The Rangers have posted four straight wins at home and in five in a row against Eastern Conference opponents.

Notes: The Rangers have won 11 of their last 13 and sit atop the Metropolitan Division heading into Saturday’s game. Jonathan Quick is likely to start in net for New York, and Linus Ullmark will likely get the nod for Boston after Jeremy Swayman’s 24-save effort Friday. ... Coach Jim Montgomery said he’s a fan of day games. “Yeah. A lot less thinking, and we just get after it. You don’t have to do a morning skate, all those things,” he said. ... David Pastrnak picked up an assist on DeBrusk’s goal and has helpers in eight of his last nine games. ... Following the Rangers, Boston will be off Sunday and then face the Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, Monday before returning to Boston for the Sharks’ lone visit of the season Thursday.

Advertisement

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.