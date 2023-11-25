Bruins blown out by Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Charlie Coyle (two goals), David Pastrnak, and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins, who again, like in Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Red Wings, never managed to hold a lead.

Ex-Boston College Eagle Chris Kreider scored twice (power play and shorthanded) and another Boston homeboy, Jimmy Vesey, chipped in a goal and assist, as the Rangers handed the Bruins their second loss in as many days — the first back-to-back defeats this season for the Black and Gold.

NEW YORK — Sloppy and soft on defense and unable to match the Rangers’ speed and offensive tenacity in long stretches, the Bruins were hammered by the Blueshirts, 7-4, Saturday afternoon on Broadway.

The Bruins had not allowed seven goals in the regular season since a 7-5 loss early last season (Oct. 18) in Ottawa. They also lost, 7-5, to the Panthers last spring in Game 6 of their Round 1 playoff series.

Following a needed day off on Sunday, the Bruins, now 14-3-3, resume action Monday night in Columbus.

After pulling even, 3-3, in the opening minute of the second period, the Bruins gave up a pair of late goals, one by ex-Harvard star Vesey, and a second by K’Andre Miller, setting the Rangers up with a 5-3 lead into the second intermission.

Pastrnak provided the 3-3 equalizer, only 25 clicks into the second, whistling a short-range wrister through Jonathan Quick’s pads from the left circle. The power-play strike was Pastrnak’s 13th goal this season.

But then came the late collapse.

Vesey knocked home the 4-3 lead at 16:37, some 30 seconds after the Rangers put an extra attacker on the ice because of Ian Mitchell’s high-sticking infraction on Vesey. Vesey provided the short finish in front, off a first attempt by Vincent Trocheck.

Miller’s 5-3 goal, the afternoon’s jawbreaker, came with only 24 seconds to go before the break. The Rangers worked the puck into the zone on left wing and Miller, off the rush, stepped into a one-timer off a Mika Zibanejad feed.

The Rangers, after frittering away an early 2-0 lead, came out of an action-packed first period with the 3-2 lead, the go-ahead goal, shorthanded, delivered by a galloping Kreider.

Pressuring up high on the penalty kill, Kreider and Jacob Trouba combined to disrupt the Bruins’ power play, leading to a Trouba home run pass that broke the streaking Kreider out ahead of Charlie McAvoy. His stride among the fastest, most powerful in the game, Kreider skated all the way down Broadway and finished off with a top-of-the-paint forehander on a defenseless Linus Ullmark.

Kreider, also among the best power-play front men in the game, earlier popped in one on the advantage as the Blueshirts, skating circles around the Bruins in the early going, took control of the 2-0 lead by the 10:56 mark.

Ex-Boston University Terrier Nick Bonino, playing in his 842nd NHL game, provided the 1-0 lead at 5:52, firing in a turnaround wrister from the right circle and Derek Forbort failed to connect on a transition relay to Johnny Beecher.

Next, less than a minute after Matt Grzelcyk was whistled off for a hooking minor, the towering Kreider made easy work of popping in a dead puck after Ullmark initially stopped a wrister that came his way from inside the blue line. Kreider calmly collected the loose change and the Rangers were out in front, 2-0, on the strength of a 6-0 shot advantage.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, rarely one to call a timeout, flashed the T. With his charges gathered around at the bench, the normally mild-mannered bench boss gave the working help a proper airing. It clearly changed a few minds.

Over the ensuing 3:18, the Bruins had it knotted at 2 apiece, with goals by Coyle and Geekie, the latter of whom only returned to the lineup on Friday after a tour on the injured list.

Coyle, left unchecked in the low slot, popped in a forehander at 13:50, finishing a play with Trent Frederic that initially hit a dead end. But Frederic, after seeing his backhand pass attempt get blocked as he raced down the right side, stayed with the puck and fed out for Coyle to make the gimme putt by Quick.

Only 24 seconds later, the tidal momentum shifting tsunami-like, Geekie wired in a laser one-timer for the 2-2 equalizer. Jakub Lauko provided the soft dish and Geekie all but shattered the biscuit as he drove home his second for the Bruins since signing on as a UFA over the summer.

Once behind on shots, 8-0, the Bruins rattled back to even with the help of six consecutive shots on net. The message as delivered by Montgomery: received.

At least for a while.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.