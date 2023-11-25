Jim Montgomery explains Bruins rookie Mason Lohrei’s return to Providence

In a pair of corresponding moves, the Bruins sent rookie Mason Lohrei and veteran fourth-liner Patrick Brown back down to Providence.

Boston announced just ahead of Saturday’s matinee matchup against the Rangers that defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was added to the active roster and will play at Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK — The Bruins’ starting defensive group is back to full strength, with one of Boston’s most promising prospects heading back down to the AHL ranks.

Saturday will mark Grzelcyk’s first game since Oct. 30, with the 29-year-old blueliner stuck on long-term injured reserve for weeks due to an upper-body injury. The Charlestown native is expected to slot back into his usual spot on Boston’s top D pairing next to Charlie McAvoy.

Brown’s demotion to Providence likely wasn’t much of a surprise, given both Oskar Steen’s strong play on the checking unit and fellow forward Morgan Geekie’s return from injury.

But Lohrei’s assignment back down to AHL competition has already spurred plenty of discourse, considering that the 2020 second-round pick was likely going to lose out on the numbers game once Grzelcyk was given the green light to return.

“Just continue your development,” Jim Montgomery said of the message to Lohrei. “You’re a big part of our future. Just the situation, the way it is — he’s got to grow his game so that when he gets back up here, he’s a full-time player.”

Lohrei played in 10 games with Boston following Grzelcyk’s injury, scoring a goal, adding three assists and averaging 17:35 of ice time per contest.

The latest Bruins’ blue-chip prospect to make the jump up to NHL competition this season, Lohrei’s offensive playmaking from the back end was evident during his extended debut with Boston.

And with the promising D-man expected to further fill out his 6-foot-5 frame, Lohrei has the potential to be a top-four fixture — capable of logging 20+ minutes a night with more reps under his belt.

But even with the evident promise that Lohrei flashed at times with Boston, it was clear that his defensive game needed more time to develop against AHL competition.

During Lohrei’s 161:00 of 5v5 reps with Boston, it became fairly evident that Montgomery and the rest of Boston’s coaching staff was limiting the number of situations where the rookie was tasked with snuffing out plays in Boston’s D-zone.

In total, 60.9 percent of Lohrei’s starts at 5v5 play began in the offensive zone. But even with those favorable starts, opponents still outscored Boston, 11-7, during that 161:00 of ice time.

Over his 10-game stint with Boston, the Bruins only gave up 16 total 5v5 goals. Lohrei being out for 11 of them is the sign of a skilled prospect who should benefit from 22+ minutes a night in Providence where he can build that area of his game.

“You’ve got to be firmer. You gotta be able to — as many plays as he makes with the puck, he’s got to make more plays without the puck,” Montgomery explained. “Just to be able to round out his game. People don’t realize, he’s only been a defenseman, I think, since he’s 17. So there’s tricks of the trade. They’re hard to learn in the NHL.”

Despite Saturday’s roster reshuffle, Lohrei stands as the next man up in Providence when the injury bug inevitably bites Boston again this season.

And given that Lohrei has already accelerated his developmental timeline following a strong training camp and a promising first foray against NHL competition this month, it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if Lohrei warrants a full-time stay with the NHL club later this season.

