Giants coach Brian Daboll has been one of Bill Belichick’s biggest nemeses, but Tommy DeVito is no Josh Allen

Yes, the Patriots certainly did. Belichick has coached 442 games with the Patriots in 24 years, and only twice was his defense unable to force a single punt.

“Brian’s a really good play-caller, does a really good job keeping us off balance,” Bill Belichick said this past week. “We saw that certainly in multiple games against him in Buffalo.”

The Patriots will face a familiar foe and one of their biggest nemeses on Sunday when they play the Giants and coach Brian Daboll.

One was a 33-21 loss to the Bills in Week 16 of the 2021 season with Daboll calling Buffalo’s offensive plays. The other came three weeks later, a 47-17 beatdown in the wild-card playoffs in which Daboll pitched a “perfect game,” with the Bills scoring a touchdown on all seven of their possessions.

Daboll, who began his coaching career with the 2000 Patriots and won five Super Bowl rings over two stints in Foxborough, has been a thorn in his former team’s side. Daboll was 5-7 against the Patriots as an offensive coordinator with the Browns, Chiefs, Dolphins, and Bills, including four wins in five games from 2020-21 with Buffalo.

In addition to the two games where the Patriots couldn’t force a punt, Daboll authored a 38-9 win over the Patriots in 2020 in which the Bills racked up 31 first downs.

But those wins came with Josh Allen at quarterback, one of the premier offensive weapons in today’s NFL. Daboll enters Sunday’s Patriots-Giants game at MetLife Stadium with slightly less ammunition.

His quarterback will be Tommy DeVito, a third-string, undrafted rookie from Illinois/Syracuse who is still living with his parents in New Jersey. DeVito will be making his third career start in place of Daniel Jones, who is done for the year with a torn ACL, and Tyrod Taylor, who is out with a rib injury.

The quarterback injuries and performances have doomed the Giants’ season. They enter Sunday with an NFC-worst 3-8 record and an NFL-worst 13.5 points per game.

DeVito looked overmatched in his first two appearances, throwing for 175 yards in a 30-6 loss to the Raiders after Jones got injured, and for just 86 yards in his first start, a 49-17 loss to the Cowboys. But DeVito came alive last week in Washington, shaking off nine sacks to throw for 246 yards, three touchdowns, and interceptions in a 31-19 win.

The Giants had a season-high eight plays of at least 20 yards, and on third downs, DeVito went 7 for 8 for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Belichick and the Patriots’ staff got to know DeVito in January when they coached him at the Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

“There’s a little bit of lack of experience, but he seems to be pretty football-savvy, street smart,” Belichick said. “He made some key plays on third down in the red area and does a pretty good job taking care of the ball.”

Sunday’s game will be DeVito’s first start in front of his hometown fans. DeVito, who began the season on the practice squad, lives in Cedar Grove, N.J., about 12 miles from MetLife Stadium. His rise to starting quarterback the last three weeks has made him a hit in Jersey, even though DeVito technically grew up a Steelers fan.

“My mom, my dad, and my brother get the tickets,” DeVito said. “Everybody else, you’re on your own.”

DeVito won’t have to face the Patriots’ two best defenders, Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez, both out for the year, but is reverential toward facing Belichick on Sunday. Belichick is 30-6 vs. rookie quarterbacks with the Patriots, though this year’s team is a shell of its former self at 2-8 and with the 24th-ranked scoring defense (23.8 points per game).

“It’s an honor to be able to play against him,” DeVito said. “At the end of the day, I’m going to continue to do what I do and prepare, and continue to just try to lead this team and lead this offense and not think too much about it.”

Of Daboll’s 12 games against Belichick, nine have come with Allen at quarterback (4-5). But Daboll has beaten Belichick before with an inferior passer. Daboll was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2010 for the famous “Peyton Hillis game,” a 34-14 Browns win over Tom Brady and the Patriots in which Colt McCoy started and got the win for Cleveland. Hillis rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns, earning national attention that eventually led to him getting the next Madden cover, and taking the pressure off McCoy, who completed 14 of 19 passes for 174 yards. Daboll also lost twice to the Patriots when he was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator in 2011, with Chad Henne and Matt Moore at quarterback.

“I haven’t talked to Bill for a while, but good relationship, say hello to him,” Daboll said this past week. “Just learned to do your job and be part of the team. You learn a lot of football and you learn a lot of things organizationally if you pay attention.”

Daboll won the NFL’s Coach of the Year award last year in turning the Giants around from 4-13 to 9-7-1. But his team has been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL this year thanks to injuries and horrid offensive line play.

Daboll probably isn’t on the hot seat with the Giants’ owners, but he still badly needs a win against his old boss on Sunday to keep the critics at bay.

“You never treat any team differently regardless of their record when you’re preparing for a game,” Daboll said. “Got a lot of respect for the people in that organization, the players, the coaches. Just got to prepare and try to do our best to play a good game.”

