Michigan standout lineman Zak Zinter of North Andover suffers broken tibia, fibula vs. Ohio State

“Headed into surgery now … Please pray for Zak’s surgeons, the surgery, a perfect recovery and for him to understand the injury!” Tiffany Zinter said in her post.

Zinter’s mother Tiffany messaged on her Instagram account that her son had his left tibia and fibula broken after a Buckeyes defender was blocked into his leg in the third quarter.

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter, the North Andover native and former Globe All-Scholastic, was carted off the field with two broken bones in his left leg in the Big Ten showdown against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., and underwent surgery Saturday night.

The medical cart was immediately summoned onto the field to tend to the 6-foot 6-inch, 322-pound all-Big Ten selection, and the game was stopped for nearly 10 minutes. Tiffany Zinter and her husband Paul came down to the field to be with their son. According to the Ohio State broadcast, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day even went up the tunnel to console the Zinters.

The Wolverines, inspired to win for their three-year starter, hit back immediately. On the next play, star tailback Blake Corum ripped off a 22-yard touchdown run that broke a 17-17 tie, helping the hosts to the 30-24 triumph over their archrivals.

“You know Zak’s my guy. He’s another guy that came back with unfinished business,” Corum said to the Detroit Free Press. “Seeing him go down the last game hurt is very emotional, seeing what he was going through down on the ground. But we came together … knew what we had to do for him and very next play, boom, we just went up.”

Postgame, acting Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was shaken but apparently buoyed after taking a call.

“Just got off the phone with his mom, I think we got some positive news,” Moore said, according to the Free Press. “So he’ll heal and he’ll be ready to go down the road some day.”

Tiffany Zinter said the Wolverines FaceTimed their son from the victorious locker room while he was in the emergency room.

It was a scary scene after the injury occurred. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy told the Free Press that, with Zinter on the ground screaming, lineman Karsen Barnhart “was holding his foot as it was just like, you know [gestures hand in broken position]. It was a sight that you don’t want anyone to see.”

Zinter, who played at St. John’s Prep and Buckingham, Browne & Nichols, chose to return for an extra season in Ann Arbor. Some pundits have him slotted as a late first-round pick in the next NFL Draft.

“When you’re around a player for four years, or these guys in general, you don’t want to see anyone get hurt in anyway,” Moore said to the Free Press. “It was hard — especially a kid of his caliber on and of the field; more so off the field. Just such a great student, athlete, person.”

Zinter, who has 45 appearances and missed just one game in his Wolverine career, was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten lineman last year. As a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s best interior lineman, he is a strong candidate to garner All-America honors this season.

“I know he’s going to come back better than ever,” Corum said to the Free Press. “One of the best guards in the nation, it’s tough to lose a piece like that, but I believe in my guys. I believe they’re ready and the next man’s ready to step up. But I’m praying for Zak.”

Positive thoughts were also sent from his home state. The Central Catholic football team posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account: “Raider nation is praying for a speedy and full recovery for Zak.” His brother Preston, another former Globe football All-Scholastic who is now a freshman at Notre Dame, and their sister Kiersten, who played lacrosse, both attended Central.

Tiffany Zinter was moved by all the expressions of hope. “HUGE THANK YOU to the hundreds of family/friends/fans that have reached out,” Zinter said in her Instagram post. “Please know that we’ll read them when we get a moment. We are beyond feeling the LOVE!”