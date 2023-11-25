Patriots waive quarterback Will Grier

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Patriots waived third-string quarterback Will Grier on Saturday, a league source confirmed, eliminating one of their options to start on Sunday against the Giants.
The move leaves Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe as the lone quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Coach Bill Belichick has remained cagey about which will start on Sunday.
Grier, who never took a game snap in his two months as a Patriot, had expressed confidence earlier this week that he would be able to play in any capacity. His role in practice has primarily consisted of scout-team reps, though offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien noted Tuesday that Grier also received some first-team reps ahead of the bye week.
“Whether you’re comfortable or not, you get called on, you’ve got to go play and figure out a way to win,” Grier said Wednesday. “That’s the mentality for me. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Injuries happen. You’ve seen it around the league — a lot of guys have had to step up and play. If I’ve got to step up and play, I’ll be ready to go.”
The 28-year-old Grier joined the Patriots in September, after the team signed and waived quarterbacks Matt Corral and Ian Book. Grier is eligible to return as a member of the practice squad.
The Patriots also have college quarterback-turned-wide receiver Malik Cunningham available off the practice squad.
