Patriots waive quarterback Will Grier

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Patriots waived third-string quarterback Will Grier on Saturday, a league source confirmed, eliminating one of their options to start on Sunday against the Giants.

The move leaves Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe as the lone quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Coach Bill Belichick has remained cagey about which will start on Sunday.

Grier, who never took a game snap in his two months as a Patriot, had expressed confidence earlier this week that he would be able to play in any capacity. His role in practice has primarily consisted of scout-team reps, though offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien noted Tuesday that Grier also received some first-team reps ahead of the bye week.