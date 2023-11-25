UMass football falls behind early, can’t catch up to UConn in season finale

UConn (3-9) led the entire way with Bin-Wahad’s touchdown followed by Joe McFadden kicking two short field goals in the second quarter and Victor Rosa scoring on a 17-yard run for a 19-0 halftime lead over UMass (3-9).

AMHERST — Cam Edwards ran the ball 19 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns and Mumu Bin-Wahad opened the scoring with a 45-yard interception return at 10:04 of the first quarter to lead UConn to a 31-18 victory over UMass at McGuirk Stadium in the season finale for both teams on Saturday.

UMass running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (15) tried to escape the grasp of UConn's Durante Jones in the first quarter.

Edwards found the end zone from 4-yards out at 1:08 of the third quarter and capped a 12-play, 77-yard drive with an 8-yard score at 3:34 of the fourth.

Ta’Quan Roberson completed 16 of 28 passes for 184 yards and rushed for 36 more on six carries for UConn.

Taisun Phommachanh threw for 230 yards on 18-of-30 passing with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Gino Campiotti and the early pick-6. Anthony Simpson caught six passes for 107 yards.

Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams rushed 18 times for 51 yards and two 1-yard touchdowns, giving him 11 on the season, for the Minutemen. His first touchdown cut the deficit to 25-12 early in the fourth quarter and he added another with 2:03 remaining. The redshirt junior finished with 1,157 rushing yards to become the program’s FBS-era single-season leader.