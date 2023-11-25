Hamas says it will delay release of second group of hostages held in Gaza

Hamas will delay the release of the second group of hostages until Israel follows terms of their deal related to relief trucks in northern Gaza and certain “agreed-upon standards for releasing prisoners,“ the group said Saturday.

Earlier, a Hamas official shared a 14-item list of concerns including the alleged fatal shootings of two Gazans and reconnaissance aircraft flying over southern Gaza.

Israel had been anticipating the latest group of hostages would be freed in the evening, part of a four-day temporary cease-fire in which about 13 prisoners would be released daily.