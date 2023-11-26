Cash is no longer king. Paying by plastic is the new norm.

It’s no good at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, TD Garden, and the annual Boston Calling music festival.

Cash is no longer accepted at Fenway Park, along with Gillette Stadium, TD Garden, and the annual Boston Calling music festival.

Cash isn’t accepted at any of those locations, at least not directly. Only debit or credit cards.

That would seem to fly in the face of a 1978 state law that says “no retail establishment … shall discriminate against a cash buyer. … All retail establishments must accept legal tender [cash] when offered as payment.”

But that was more than 40 years ago, and a lot has changed since.

Last year, Governor Maura Healey, who was then the attorney general, quickly signed off on Fenway Park’s conversion to cashless concessions.

Healey at first voiced skepticism, saying her office was looking into whether a no-cash policy at Fenway was “equitable and fair.” But then she quickly endorsed a “workaround” that includes “reverse ATM” machines installed at the ballpark.

You feed an amount of cash into the machine and out pops a plastic debit card loaded with that amount (there is no upfront fee). Now you’re able to make a cashless purchase of a hot dog, a beer, or a souvenir. Gillette Stadium and other venues use the same “reverse ATM” workaround.

Any balance on your card after the game can be used wherever debit cards are accepted.

The system is designed for the 10 percent of baseball fans who don’t have a credit or debit card in their wallets or on their phones for touchless payment, the Red Sox say.

It’s clear cash is no longer king.

Here are some things to know:

How much has cash disappeared from everyday transactions?

More than 80 percent of in-person purchases were made with credit or debit cards (or digital wallets) in 2021, compared with less than 20 percent with cash, according to the National Retail Federation.

And consumers are increasingly using less cash. Roughly 41 percent of Americans last year said they never use cash for purchases in a typical week, up from 29 percent in 2018, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Conversely, only 14 percent of Americans said they used cash for all or almost all of their purchases, Pew found.

Do businesses favor cashless transactions?

For a long time, many merchants preferred cash to avoid paying credit and debit card processing fees of about 2 percent. (Massachusetts is one of two states that prohibits businesses from surcharging consumers for those fees.) But with the advance of technology, businesses are increasingly interested in going cashless.

What are the advantages to businesses?

The main advantage is speed. Some restaurateurs say they can handle 15 percent more customers per hour — and, therefore, make more sales — without the need to laboriously count out dollars-and-cents change. For restaurants dependent on a relatively short lunch or dinner period, reducing the number of people standing in line is key. (Food trucks are an exception. They generally accept cash as well as credit and debit cards.)

Other advantages?

Managing cash takes a lot of time. But all-electronic payment allows for near-instantaneous accounting of receipts with a couple of clicks. It also reduces the risk of loss and theft. And people in the hospitality industry say customers tend to tip more with plastic or touchless payment.

Are businesses going cashless even without a “workaround”?

Yes, a Globe colleague said she recently offered cash at a downtown Boston fast-casual restaurant but it was declined. The restaurant seemed to have no way to make change. She had to temporarily put aside her lunch, retrieve her debit card from her office, and return to the restaurant

Whose responsibility is it to enforce the must-accept-cash law?

The office of Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said it has received a trickle of complaints this year. It responds by sending a warning letter saying the complaint “raises concerns your business is not in compliance” with the law.

Campbell’s office said the law is important “so that people who do not have non-cash payment options have full and fair access to the marketplace.”

She said complaints can be filed here: https://www.mass.gov/how-to/file-a-consumer-complaint.

Does Campbell agree the “reserve ATM” workaround is lawful?

Her office said any workaround must be without extra costs to the consumer.

Has the Legislature weighed in?

Yes, there are bills filed going both ways: strengthening the existing law by prohibiting workarounds, on one hand; and repealing it, on the other. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts, representing 4,000 members, says things are changing quickly enough regarding payments that the Legislature should appoint a special commission to study the issue.

A view of the present and past styles of cash registers in the Bittersweet Shoppe on Newbury Street in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

What are the arguments against refusing cash payments?

The big one is that it excludes people who don’t have a credit or debit card, a group that is disproportionately low-income, Black, and Hispanic. In fact, there’s a bill in Congress — one that has bipartisan support and has twice previously passed the House — that would ban businesses from rejecting cash for in-person retail purchases (similar to Massachusetts’ 45-year-old law).

What do supporters of the bill say?

“Cash is the only option available for millions of Americans to pay for food, housing, and other essentials,” Representative Donald M. Payne Jr., a New Jersey Democrat who is a co-sponsor of the proposed Payment Choice Act, said at a recent press conference.

“These Americans would be left out of the economy completely if cash is banned,” he said, estimating that 55 million Americans don’t have a credit or debit card.

What are the privacy concerns about a cashless society?

Some people prefer cash transactions because they provide anonymity, as opposed to electronic transactions that leave a digital footprint. Some may also want to avoid the risk of having their online accounts hacked or their personal data stolen online from their credit card company or bank.

Other concerns?

Others may feel more secure with cash in the event of a major natural disaster, such as a hurricane, which could knock out the power grid and make electronic transactions impossible. When a snowstorm struck Texas in 2021, it knocked out the power for days. People turned to cash to pay for essentials.

Where else is it cash-only?

Most airlines accept only credit or debit cards for inflight payments.

Are there any countries that are entirely cashless?

Norway may be closest: nearly all — 98 percent — of Norwegians own a debit card; more than 95 percent of the population uses mobile payment apps; only 3 percent to 5 percent of point-of-sale transactions are in cash, one of the lowest cash rates in the world, according to the research firm Oban International. Sweden, Finland, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom are also moving quickly in that direction.

Does this mean the death of ATMs?

The number of ATMs has declined by about 4 percent since 2019, when the number peaked at about 470,000, according to one research firm. But some banks are giving their machines technological upgrades to make them more interactive.

