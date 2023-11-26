Are old Facebook posts fair game in labor protests? Construction company and laborers’ union are heading to court to find out.

Arco sued laborers’ union locals in Suffolk Superior Court last month, claiming tortious interference with client relationships as well as harassment because of union actions that highlighted long-ago Facebook posts by one of the firm’s executives. In the suit, Arco argues it lost at least two projects in Greater Boston as a result and is seeking reimbursement from the Laborers’ International Union of North America and its locals 22 and 175. Arco also wants a court action to block the union’s protests. The two locals responded to Arco during the past two weeks, saying the union’s activities are protected by the First Amendment and by labor relations laws.

But the protesting recently went too far for one firm, Missouri-based Arco National Construction.

While labor union protests are a regular sight at construction projects in and around Boston, the builders and developers that the unions target rarely take them to court.

As the issue plays out in court, the Arco case raises questions about the sometimes uneasy dynamic between builders and construction unions. Just how far can unions go with their protests? What’s fair? What’s legal? And what’s out of bounds?

The lawsuit centers around fliers, signs, and a digital box-truck sign that the union used to draw attention to Facebook posts made by local Arco executive George Green in 2010 and 2011. LiUNA says Green’s posts show signs of racism, sexism, and homophobia and should raise concerns for Arco’s clients, particularly those with environmental, social, and governance (standards. Arco, meanwhile, says Green made those posts when he was in high school, long before he worked for the company, and they’re irrelevant to his current job helping to lead Arco’s New England operations.

“We lost business that was based on misleading conduct that imputed words to Arco and others that were never said or endorsed,” said Nancy Inman, general counsel at Arco. “We don’t consider this protesting. This is threatening and intimidating our clients.”

In its lawsuit, Arco says one developer fired Arco for work on an unspecified project in Franklin, depriving Arco of “millions of dollars in revenue,” while another unnamed client terminated Arco on a project worth $73 million. Arco executives declined to name specific clients who pulled their business or were otherwise targeted. But one document in the case shared with the Globe names three prominent Boston-area developers LiUNA targeted during its Arco protests: Hines, National Development, and Marcus Partners. (Representatives for all three declined to comment.)

On more than one occasion, Local 175 business manager Michael Gagliardi warned Arco that the union would protest in front of the offices of prominent Arco clients in downtown Boston and Newton. One such warning indicated that the union would protest in front of MIT and Boston Children’s Hospital, according to the lawsuit. While not directly naming Marcus Partners chief executive Paul Marcus, Arco’s lawsuit does refer to him by saying one of its clients is chair of MIT’s development arm.

The union handed out fliers detailing a series of Facebook posts it said Green posted in 2010, including: “we all need ghetto people,” “girls suck at sports,” “if a girl tried to play [in the NBA] then the players would swat her and beat her,” and “i wish life was like a box of chocolates because there would be no fat people whatsoever...they would literally eat their lives away.”

The union also parked a box truck with digital signs that included the phrase “rape is not a joke.” That last phrase is an apparent criticism of two Facebook posts Green is alleged to have made in February 2011, per the union’s literature.

A spokeswoman said Green would not comment for this story, and his Facebook page has since been taken down.

“He has always upheld the core values of what Arco stands for,” said Jason Grant, Arco’s regional manager. “To attribute these [statements] from high school to Arco today is not right. ... He is very remorseful of what’s happened. He doesn’t uphold those values.”

In an interview, Gagliardi said Arco should have considered these posts before hiring Green, who has worked at the company since 2015. (Arco says its management was not aware of the posts until the union brought them to light in June.)

“It was concerning that somebody would have these types of issues on a public Facebook page out there for public display while also advertising on his Facebook page that he worked for Arco,” Gagliardi said.

Arco and LiUNA tangled before the Green-focused protests began, including with an incident in May involving a LiUNA member working for a concrete subcontractor on a job in Andover. The worker expressed concerns about dirt piled up next to a trench and, according to LiUNA, was ordered off the job as a result. The union filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board the next day, according to court documents, and the complaint remains in dispute at the federal agency.

Arco is relatively new to the Massachusetts market. Green told the New England Real Estate Journal in 2022 that he helped build Arco’s local operation, based in Framingham, from $10 million in revenue five years ago to $300 million last year. Now, Arco claims that growth could be in jeopardy because of the union’s activities.

Gagliardi, for his part, said he had no plans to let up.

“A lawsuit is not going to intimidate us from informing the public of what we believe is a violation of a public policy,” Gagliardi said. “We’re going to continue our crusade to make sure people are aware of what’s going on.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.