Logan Airport expects to see more than 70,000 outgoing passengers Sunday

As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, four flights were canceled and 130 delayed at Logan, according to aviation monitoring website Flight Aware .

The Transportation Security Administration at Logan Airport could screen more than 70,000 people on Sunday, the administration said in a statement. On the Friday before Thanksgiving, another major travel day, Logan saw more than 68,000 outgoing passengers, the administration said.

As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend comes to an end, the TSA expects Sunday to be the busiest travel day of the season, with Boston’s Logan International Airport screening tens of thousands of outgoing travelers.

The Boston area is expected to get some rough weather Sunday night into early Monday morning — rain and 25 to 35 mile-per-hour winds — which, thanks to the timing, won’t interfere with most people’s travel plans, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bryce Williams.

“We’re not expecting it to really impact people too much, because it’s going to start closer to midnight tonight and the bulk of [the rain] is going to be out of here by 6 or 7 a.m.,” Williams said in a phone interview Sunday.

Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard could see winds of up to 50 miles per hour Sunday night and Monday, but wind damage is not expected, especially as many trees have already lost their leaves, Williams said.

Across the United States, the overall busiest time to drive on Sunday will be between 3 and 5 p.m.; while the best time was before noon, according to a report from AAA.

Scheduled construction work taking place on major roadways outside of established work zones was postponed until Monday at 5 a.m., to ease post-holiday road travel, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Around 10:30 a.m., at a bustling — but not too crowded — South Station in Boston, a group of train travelers stood and sat around the train concourse while keeping an eye on the colossal train departure schedule board hanging overhead.

Many passengers gravitated to Dunkin’, Nero Express, and McDonald’s to grab coffees, pastries, and hamburgers before their departures, resulting in a few lines.

Traveler Christine Koulopoulos, 24, of Brooklyn, N.Y., waited for her Amtrak train home after visiting family in Boston for Thanksgiving. Her sister drove her to South Station and they didn’t encounter much traffic on the way over, she said.

“It’s been pretty easy,” Koulopoulos said. “I take this train to New York a lot and I’ve had much worse days traffic-wise, compared to this.”

