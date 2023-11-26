Mass. man charged, person injured after crash following police chase in New Hampshire

Gelin was also found to be wanted on extradition warrants issued by New York City police and Springfield police, according to the statement.

Childlove Gelin was charged with reckless conduct, criminal mischief, driving with an open container, speeding, and other offenses following the crash, according to a statement released by New Hampshire State Police. Further charges are expected.

A 31-year-old Springfield, Mass., man was charged and another person was injured after a speeding vehicle struck a utility pole in New Hampshire following a police chase Saturday night, officials said.

Gelin is being held without bail and is expected to be arraigned in Keene District Court on Monday, State Police said. It was unclear Sunday whether he had retained an attorney to represent him.

Just after 9:10 p.m. Saturday, a state trooper observed a speeding vehicle traveling westbound on Route 9 near Sullivan, according to the statement. The trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away at a rate of nearly 90 miles per hour, leading to a brief chase, according to the statement.

Shortly after the chase began, the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and sustained heavy damage, according to the statement. Gelin, who allegedly was driving, and a passenger exited the vehicle and fled the crash scene on foot into a wooded area, prompting a search, State Police said.

During the search, the passenger exited the woods with minor injuries and was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment, according to the statement. At around 3:30 a.m., State Police found Gelin walking down Route 9 toward Granite Gorge, according to the statement.

Gelin was taken into custody and briefly transported to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment for exposure to the elements, before being transferred to Cheshire County House of Corrections, State Police said.

