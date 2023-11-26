‘Person of interest’ detained after fire set at Westborough police station

A “person of interest” was detained after a fire that was set in the lobby of the Westborough police station forced the building to be evacuated Sunday night, police and fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a blaze inside the station at 45 West Main St. at about 8:20 p.m., Westborough police and fire officials said in a statement. They arrived within minutes and encountered heavy smoke in the lobby, but the smoldering fire was contained by the sprinkler system, the statement said.

The station was evacuated, the statement said. Firefighters put out the fire and ventilated the building.