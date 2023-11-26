Siblings Lilly and Asa seek a home together

Asa, the younger brother, has an introverted personality. He also likes to attend karate class. Asa likes indoor activities like mind-stimulating games that include problem-solving, drawing, and playing with cars. He also loves outdoor activities such as going to the park. In school, Asa performs above average compared to his peers.

Lilianna, 10, and Asa, 8, are an amazing sibling group hoping to be adopted together. Lilianna, who goes by Lilly, is the older sister and very outgoing. She is described as active, fearless, and strong-willed. Lilly also has a side she describes as “classy,” and enjoys getting her nails done and putting on makeup. She attends karate class and really enjoys it. Lilly also loves art, enjoys watching cartoons, and helping her foster mother in the kitchen. In school, she performs at grade level and would benefit from support and consistent structure to stay on task. Lilianna is severely allergic to cats and dogs. Families with cats will not be considered, but her social worker would consider a family with a hypoallergenic dog.

Lilly and Asa will bring joy to a home that can provide them with structure, consistency, and freedom to express their emotions. They will do well in a loving two-parent family of any constellation, where they can be the only or youngest children in the home. Asa is biracial, and interested families must be dedicated to providing appropriate information and ethnic and cultural role models regarding his culture which includes discussing racism and discrimination.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org . Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.