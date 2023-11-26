scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Sparks caused by debris falling on wires cause brief delays at South Station

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated November 26, 2023, 49 minutes ago

A piece of debris fell onto overhead electrical wires at Boston’s South Station on Sunday afternoon, causing sparks to fly and leading to brief delays on the MBTA commuter rail and Amtrak on one of the year’s busiest travel days, according to officials and video from the scene.

The falling debris caused a 10-minute delay to Amtrak service as crews worked to resolve the issue, a spokesperson for the rail line said in a statement.

A Franklin Line train on the commuter rail was also delayed by about half an hour following the incident, according to a statement from Keolis, the company that operates the commuter rail. No additional delays were reported.

A video taken by a bystander at the scene and then posted on social media showed a flurry of sparks raining down from a spot near the ceiling inside South Station.

No further information was immediately available.


