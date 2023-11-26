Two dead after Saturday night motorcycle crash in Dorchester

Two people died after a motorcycle crash in Dorchester on Saturday night, according to Boston police.
Around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian near Blue Hill Avenue and American Legion Highway, said Officer Michael Torigian a Boston police spokesperson, in a phone interview.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. A second person was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, Torigian said, and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The victims were not identified and no further information was released.
An investigation remains ongoing, police said.
