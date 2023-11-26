What to know about the upcoming Green Line closures

It is the first of nearly two dozen closures planned until the end of 2024, during which the agency promises to eliminate all current speed restrictions on its long-neglected rail network.

Much of the MBTA’s oldest line — including all its downtown Boston rails — will close Monday for more than a week as workers repair tunnels, rails, and ties. With regular routes interrupted, the T is urging riders to use a patchwork of shuttles, buses, and alternate train routes to navigate the city.

Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesperson, noted the agency’s recent work on the Red Line, where workers managed to remove all speed restrictions on the Ashmont and Mattapan lines during a 16-day shutdown.

“Like the improvements that followed the Red Line outages, the T anticipates immediate results following the Green Line outage,” Pesaturo said in an email last week.

Here’s what riders can expect.

What’s closing Monday morning?

All Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Kenmore beginning Monday and lasting through Dec. 5, according to the MBTA. That suspension will extend to Lechmere Station Dec. 4 and 5.

During that time, the T recommends that would-be Green Line riders use the Orange Line to get around downtown. Shuttles will run from Kenmore to Copley, from which riders can walk a little more than two blocks to Back Bay Station and catch an Orange Line or Commuter Rail train. The Commuter Rail will be free to ride between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne, according to the T.

On top of closing most of the Green Line’s tunnel, the T is suspending service on the B Branch between Babcock Street and Kenmore stations and on the entire E Branch below Haymarket from Monday to Dec. 5.

Free shuttles will carry B Branch commuters between Babcock Street and Copley stations. There will be no shuttles to replace E Branch service, according to the T. Instead, the 39 bus, which runs parallel to the trolley, will be free to ride between Copley and Heath Street stations.

Additionally, Haymarket Station will shutter Monday and remain closed to all trains through Dec. 16 as crews dismantle the Government Center Garage.

What about the Green Line extension?

Though not a full suspension, the Green Line extension to Somerville and Medford will close daily from 8:45 p.m. through the end of service from Monday to Dec. 10, while crews work to reposition rails the T says were constructed incorrectly.

Shuttles will run between North Station and Medford/Tufts but not to Union Square Station.

The T is encouraging riders who usually board at Union Square to take the 87 bus, which runs between there and Lechmere. Riders can also take the 86, 91, or CT2 buses, which run through Union Square and East Somerville and connect with the Orange Line at Sullivan Square.

And the D Branch?

The T will suspend D Branch service between Kenmore and Riverside for track work from Dec. 11 to 20.

During that time, free shuttles will stop at all D Branch stations except Beaconsfield, according to the T. The agency is also encouraging D Branch commuters to take the C Branch trolley, buses, or the Commuter Rail’s Framingham/Worcester Line.

For service around Fenway and the Longwood Medical Area, the T recommends that riders take the 8, 19, 60, and 65 buses. Route 60 extends west to Chestnut Hill.

What comes after these first Green Line closures?

The Green Line will close again between North Station and Kenmore, Babcock Street, and Heath Street from Jan. 3 to 12, according to the T, followed by additional disruptions on the Red, Orange, and Blue lines throughout 2024.

Red Line service will be suspended between Alewife and Harvard stations in February, as will Orange Line service between Haymarket and Jackson Square stations in March. The first Blue Line closure, between Airport and Wonderland stations, is slated to come in April.

The agency has not yet announced mitigation details for closures planned for next year. In a release earlier this month, the T said options “may include accessible shuttle bus service, providing amplified service on alternate modes, and utilizing existing services like Commuter Rail options.”

Pesaturo said mitigation during January’s Green Line suspension will be “very similar” to the options provided this week, but final details are still in the works and will depend on how smoothly things go during the first closure.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.