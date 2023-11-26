Efforts to undermine voters’ decisions are part of a perilous pattern, specialists say

Four lawmakers signed on to a statement promising to “consider removing jurisdiction from the judiciary over this ambiguous ballot initiative.” None of those four Republicans returned a request for comment.

WASHINGTON — After Ohio voters passed an amendment that enshrined the right to an abortion in their constitution with about 56 percent of the vote earlier this month, some Republican state legislators who opposed it promised to continue the fight .

“That is part of a broader pattern of, if you lose within an institutional venue — like you are an anti-abortion activist or politician and you lose that ballot initiative and now there’s a pro-choice constitutional amendment— what do you do to keep the fight going?” said Jake Grumbach, an associate professor at UC Berkeley’s public policy school. “You move to another political institutional venue, one where you could potentially be more advantaged.”

When former president Donald Trump cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, festering election denial hit an all-time high in the American public consciousness. When it comes to ballot initiatives, particularly those dealing with hot button issues such as abortion, elected officials have slow-walked, undermined, or tried to deny the will of the voters.

That’s in the context of the growing use of ballot initiatives by voters in states that have citizen-led pathways to circumvent their state legislatures. In recent years, voters have used them to address health care, voting rights, marijuana legalization, and labor rights. Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, activists have used them as a pathway for protecting access to abortion and are looking to pursue ballot measures in several states next year.

In response, some elected officials have worked to counter the results.

Several experts made a point of noting that usually the results of ballot question results are honored. Even in Ohio, several prominent Republicans have made comments that accept the outcome of the abortion question.

“Fortunately very, very rarely do these public demonstrations or objections actually yield anything materially that impacts the implementation of the vote of the people like this,” said Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project. “I still do find it disturbing and disheartening that lawmakers are so brazenly ready to disregard the will of their own voters, but I’m not particularly surprised in this moment.”

Still, several examples have cropped up across the country in recent years.

After Florida voters passed Amendment 4, which restored voting rights to people with past felonies after completing their sentence, in 2018, Republican elected officials followed up with a law that would require those would-be voters to pay off legal financial obligations before getting their voting rights back. In Missouri, voters approved an expansion of Medicaid in 2020, prompting one then-lawmaker to respond with “even though my constituents voted for this lie, I am going to protect them from this lie,” according to NPR. Both of those cases ended up in court.

After voters in Maine approved a Medicaid expansion in the fall of 2017 with nearly 60 percent of the vote, then-Governor Paul LePage’s administration ignored the election outcome.

He also ended up in Maine courts. But ultimately, it took his successor, Democrat Governor Janet Mills, signing an executive order in January 2019 that directed the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to move forward with the expansion to, as a current spokesperson for the department put it, end the “rejection of the voters’ will.” LePage declined an interview request, but a spokesperson pointed the Globe to comments from the time about his concerns around how the program would be funded.

“It’s usually Republican state legislators [who] don’t like the outcome of democratic votes — small d, democratic votes. Whether it’s a ballot initiative or a governor’s election or some other kind of statewide initiative, we’ve seen this kind of behavior which is unfortunately becoming increasingly common over the last 10 years,” said Deirdre Schifeling, ACLU’s chief political and advocacy officer.

“This idea that if you don’t get the results that you want, then the election is invalid or that you can choose to ignore election results that you don’t like is a feature not a bug in how MAGA operates,” Schifeling added. “I think it’s super dangerous for our democracy, and has to be completely defeated.”

That voters have to resort to ballot measures to pass popular policies or changes is a product of gerrymandering, several experts made a point of saying.

“I think that’s a disconnect, like how can it be that the majority of people feel one way and yet the policies are going in a very different way? And the through line there is using these institutional mechanisms to the partisan benefit that may not be reflective of the majority but is certainly reflective of a strong minority view,” said Rachael Cobb, an associate professor at Suffolk University who has studied elections.

And that’s where these ballot measures have come to play a key role in the toolbox for voters and activists hoping to create change when their state legislature won’t.

Sometimes, elected officials try to fight these ballot measures before voters even cast their ballots, by trying to make it harder for them to get passed. In Ohio, for example, the GOP-held state legislature had previously voted to end August special elections, but with the abortion vote looming this year, it added a special election in August that would have raised the threshold for passing constitutional amendments to 60 percent. It failed, but had it succeeded, it would have made it much harder to pass the abortion amendment, despite a clear majority supporting it.

Other states such as Missouri have also sought to raise their constitutional amendment threshold. In Florida, where passing a ballot measure already requires 60 percent of the vote, the state legislature considered raising it even higher earlier this year.





