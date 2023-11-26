Celtics vs. Hawks: Boston looks to rebound from ugly loss to Magic against eighth-place Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks nearly bounced the Celtics out of the playoffs in the first round last season. Trae Young and Co. are back in town for the teams’ first matchup of the 2023-24 season.

Atlanta is 8-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference, and is scoring 124.9 points per game. The Celtics are 11-3 against conference opponents. The Hawks enter Sunday on a two-game win streak, having beaten the Nets in overtime on Wednesday and the Wizards on Saturday.

The Celtics, who have the best record in the league, dropped Friday’s in-season tournament contest against the Orlando Magic — a defeat that showed how teams might figure out how to beat Boston this year.