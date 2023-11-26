Celtics vs. Hawks: Boston looks to rebound from ugly loss to Magic against eighth-place Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks nearly bounced the Celtics out of the playoffs in the first round last season. Trae Young and Co. are back in town for the teams’ first matchup of the 2023-24 season.
Atlanta is 8-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference, and is scoring 124.9 points per game. The Celtics are 11-3 against conference opponents. The Hawks enter Sunday on a two-game win streak, having beaten the Nets in overtime on Wednesday and the Wizards on Saturday.
The Celtics, who have the best record in the league, dropped Friday’s in-season tournament contest against the Orlando Magic — a defeat that showed how teams might figure out how to beat Boston this year.
Boston will be without Kristaps Porzingis, who left Friday’s game with a calf injury. Jrue Holiday is questionable with an ankle sprain.
The game tips at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston. Here’s your preview.
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Celtics -7.5. O/U: 235.5
CELTICS
Season record: 12-4
Last 10 games: 7-4
HAWKS
Season record: 8-7
Last 10 games: 5-5
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 116, Atlanta 124.9
Points allowed per game: Boston 107.6, Atlanta 121.7
Field goal percentage: Boston .471, Atlanta .485
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .441, Atlanta .494
3-point percentage: Boston .361, Atlanta .375
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .351, Atlanta .376
Stat of the day: The Hawks are averaging 124.9 points per game — good for second best in the NBA. But they’re also allowing the seventh-most points per game to opponents.
Notes: Young is averaging 26 points and 1.7 steals for the Hawks. His 10.6 assists per game are second-best in the NBA. ... Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta. ... Jaylen Brown is shooting 43.9 percent from the field over the Celtics’ last 10 games ... Atlanta will be without Mouhamed Gueye (back) and Kobe Bufkin (thumb). Jalen Johnson is day-to-day with a wrist injury. ... The Celtics were without Jrue Holiday for the first time on Friday because of a right ankle sprain suffered in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s win over the Bucks. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said it doesn’t appear to be a long-term injury for Holiday. ... The Celtics said Saturday they had recalled rookie Jordan Walsh from Maine.
