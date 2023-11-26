David Andrews weighs in on Patriots’ QB swap, backs Bill Belichick despite another loss

“Those are coaches’ decisions,” Andrews said of the quarterback carousel. “We all just have to do a better job, we have to play better as a football team. Turnovers, all that, it’s team-involved. We have to be better as a football team, better as an offense.”

Much of the talk following the game surrounded the quarterbacks after Mac Jones was benched again in favor of Bailey Zappe at the end of two weeks of speculation as to who would be calling the signals Sunday.

The Patriots’ season continues to hit new lows after a 10-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday , and New England center and captain David Andrews had some difficult questions to answer in the aftermath of another deflating defeat.

Jones was reported to be the starter on Saturday. Andrews was asked when he found out whom he’d be snapping to, and his lips were sealed.

“It doesn’t matter what … [how] that unfolds doesn’t change anything for me,” Andrews said. “We have to do a better job, my group has to do a better job, I have to do a better job.”

New England’s captain was pressed further on why he was unwilling to share that information, asked whether he had a problem doing so.

“No, because I’m not involved in personnel decisions, that’s just to be honest with you,” Andrews said. “I’m not involved in O-line personnel decisions, running back, quarterback, D-line … I wish I could answer those questions for you, but I don’t have an answer for those. Those are head coach questions.”

The quarterback questions remained after another mid-game switch.

“Look, I’ve played with a lot of different guys this year, different guards, different O-line rotations,” Andrews said. “Whoever comes in, it’s my job to hold up as best as I can and do my job. I expect everyone to be ready to go and you never know when you’re going to get opportunities to come in and play. I think about playing here my rookie year, didn’t play the whole game and then last drive against the Jets, [I] get thrown in there. You have to be ready for when your opportunity gets called.”

Another embarrassing loss to a bad opponent will again heap plenty of pressure on Bill Belichick. Andrews offered a defense of his coach after the Week 10 loss to the Colts in Germany. Sunday saw more of the same.

“Whatever I quoted that [day], you can put that down,” Andrews said. “That’s my head coach, I believe in him, he brought me in this league. I’ll go down fighting with him.”

Andrews did acknowledge how difficult this season has been after a fourth straight loss.

“It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating because you don’t know how many opportunities you’re going to get,” Andrews said. “But there’s a lot of life lessons, a lot of things you can learn, and the season’s not over yet. I’ll keep fighting, I’ll be out there, keep practicing, keep working, that’s all we can do, and hopefully we can bring everyone on the team along and get everyone to do that for whatever the remainder of the season is. You’re not promised tomorrow, you’re not promised the next minute when we walk out of this room, so getting to play this game as long as I have, very grateful and want to take advantage of every opportunity, not only for me but for every guy in that locker room.

“I think I’ve played football since I was in kindergarten, I don’t know if I’ve ever had this record. I just try to do what I do every day, come in, go to work, keep pulling guys along, keep encouraging guys, keep demanding of guys, that’s all I know to do and that’s what we’ll try to do as leaders, as an O-line, and as an offense and team.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.