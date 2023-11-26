Jabrill Peppers unloads on officials for not flagging Giant hit on Demario Douglas

Douglas was attempting to return a punt with just over 14 minutes left in the fourth quarter and was corralled by New York’s Cam Brown at high speed. The impact of the collision sent Douglas to the turf, where he banged his head.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — True to his nature, Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers didn’t hold back when asked about the second-half hit on Demario Douglas in Sunday’s 10-7 loss to the Giants that left the rookie receiver sidelined.

Demario Douglas was escorted to the locker room after suffering a head injury on a fourth-quarter hit.

Douglas lay motionless for a few minutes before being helped off the field. The hit sparked a brief fracas between the two sides. After the game, Peppers unloaded on the officiating.

“It’s just crazy,” an exasperated Peppers said. “They preach all this player safety stuff, but that doesn’t get flagged. But I’ve been fined maybe two or three times for clean hits. So that [made me mad], too. They even looked up at the Jumbotron and there was still no flag. But you can’t say anything about the refs in this league. It is what it is. To me, that’s a joke.

“You can’t say you care about player safety and not flag that play.”

Douglas, the Patriots’ leading receiver with six catches (on nine targets) for 49 yards, was classified with a head injury. He was first listed as questionable to return, then downgraded to out. It’s his second head injury of the season.

Bill Belichick was asked if the officials missed a call on the hit.

“You’d have to talk to them about that,” the coach replied.

