What Patriots QBs Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe said after loss to the Giants

Zappe took over to start the second half and immediately led New England’s only scoring drive of the day, going 6 for 6 through the air before Rhamondre Stevenson punched it in from 7 yards out.

“Coach [Bill] O’Brien told me I was out, and I understood,” Jones said. “I wasn’t moving the ball, I wasn’t scoring points, so I understand why that happened.”

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe split time at quarterback for the Patriots on Sunday in a 10-7 loss to the Giants . Jones was benched at halftime after throwing two interceptions in a brutal first-half performance.

“[Jones] just said ‘go out there and win,’” Zappe said.

That was all the offense Zappe could muster.

“I think that just comes down to me not doing to my job,” Zappe said. “Incompletions, turnovers, it comes down to the quarterback, and I take that, that’s on me. Second half we started hot, marched right down and scored, and I have to be able to keep the team going, keep the energy up, keep the team going throughout the second half and I wasn’t able to do that, that’s on me.”

It looked as though Zappe was poised to lead another scoring drive in the final minutes, as the Patriots drove down to the Giants’ 35 with 1:53 to play. But the play-calling was conservative from there, as New England ran it three times — including a 13-yard gain from Stevenson — and was content to bleed the clock and play for overtime. The first part was successful, but Chad Ryland hooked a 35-yard chip shot left.

“The main part about that is to come out with a field goal, that’s the main goal,” Zappe said of the final drive. “It’s 10-7, worst-case scenario is, kick a field goal. If you can score, great, but out main objective was to down there, score points, and not give them the ball back, and we were able to do that. We never should have been in that position in the first place, that turnover that I had, the pick that led to their field goal, that’s on me.”

Another embarrassing loss comes at the end of a strange couple of weeks for the quarterbacks. It was unclear who would start Sunday after Jones’s benching in Germany against the Colts before the bye week, and Zappe throwing a bad interception himself at the end of that defeat. They split reps throughout the weeks, but neither had much to say on how that affected their preparation.

“I don’t keep track of how many reps I get, however many I get I just try to take advantage of,” Zappe said. “I prepare the same way as I have the last however many weeks we have.”

“I just try to control what I can control, and whatever reps I get in practice just needs to carry over to the game,” Jones said. “I’m definitely prepared, I just haven’t been putting a good product on the field.”

Neither would reveal when they learned about the decision to start Jones. Zappe was a bit more direct, calling it “a private conversation we have during the week,” and saying he’d keep it between the quaterbacks and the coaches. Jones was even more evasive, saying, “Yeah, we had talked about it, obviously you have to take advantage of the reps you get in practice.”

Was Jones put in the best position to succeed Sunday?

“It’s my job to go out and play well regardless of the circumstance, so there’s no excuses not to,” Jones said. “Had a few bad throws and just wasn’t on the same page with the offense today. Got to do a better job creating that standard and making sure we communicate better.”

Having tried to deflect away from the question, Jones was asked again if he was put in the best position to succeed, and wasn’t interested in expanding.

“I just answered that. Thanks. I don’t know what you want me to say,” Jones said with a bit of a frustrated laugh. “Like I said, it’s my job to go out there and play well. I’m an NFL quarterback, and I need to do a better job of that, so it is what it is.”

Zappe, who went 9 of 14 for 54 yards and an interception, was clearly not pleased with his own performance, and wouldn’t say whether it felt like a missed opportunity for him to get a firm hold on the starting job. After both quarterbacks threw bad interceptions Sunday, it doesn’t seem any clearer whether Zappe or Jones will be the undisputed starter as a new week begins.

“That’d be great, but again, that’s coach Belichick’s decision,” Zappe said. “Whatever he decides, I’ll do it.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.