What kind of Patriots team will we see coming out of the bye week? Follow along as they take on the Giants.

A loss to the lowly Giants (3-8) would keep the Patriots (2-8) in the thick of the race to the bottom of the league with the Cardinals (2-9) and Panthers (1-9). A win over the Giants would bump coach Bill Belichick a rung up the ladder as he chases Don Shula’s NFL’s record for coaching victories, but not much more because making the playoffs would require a miracle at this point in the season.

If the Patriots are planning to tank the rest of the season in a bid for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Sunday could be when they show their hand.

So what is the greater force at work here? Will quarterback Mac Jones get the start and at least gain experience and perhaps some confidence? Will the Patriots see what they have in other players by giving them playing time? Will pride plus two weeks to prepare invigorate the Patriots?

Many questions still hover over this team, and Sunday should provide another chapter in the saga of where it is headed.

Follow along as Globe reporters and columnists bring you updates, commentary, and analysis. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. You can watch on Fox and listen locally on 98.5.

Patriots-Giants history — 10:50 a.m.

The Patriots have played the Giants once at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., which is also home to the New York Jets. In November of 2015, the Patriots defeated the Giants on a last-second field goal by Stephen Gostkowski.

Overall, the Patriots and Giants have faced off 11 times in the regular season and New England has a 7-4 lead. The Giants have won their only two playoff meetings – in Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

New England is 12-3 at MetLife, where they have gone 11-3 against the Jets since the stadium’s opening in 2010.

How to watch Patriots-Giants — 10:40 a.m.

Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium will be televised on Fox, which can be seen on Channel 25 in the Boston area. The broadcast features Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), and Shannon Spake (sideline reporter).

The game will also be broadcast on Boston radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub, featuring Bob Socci (play-by-play) and Scott Zolak (analyst).

Tale of the tape — 10:30 a.m.

The Giants and Patriots are both near the bottom of the NFL in many team stats categories, and Sunday’s game could be a real dud when it comes to offense because these teams are last and second-to-last when it comes to scoring average.

One stat matchup to watch: The Patriots have the ninth-ranked rushing defense, while the Giants are 13th in rushing offense.

Here is a comparison of a few other key metrics (NFL rank in parentheses).

Points per game: Patriots 14.1 (31); Giants 13.5 (32)

Points allowed: Patriots (23.8 (23, tie); Giants 25.9 (28)

Total offense: Patriots 295.5 (26); Giants 262.2 (32)

Total defense: Patriots 326.5 (16); Giants 371.6 (28)

Takeaway/giveaway ratio: Patriots -6 (26, tie); Giants +3 (9, tie)

Sunday’s weather forecast — 10:20 a.m.

According to AccuWeather, it will be mostly cloudy at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, with a high temperature of 50 degrees. The forecast calls for a temperature of 48 degrees at kickoff, and not much wind (maximum gusts will only be 3 m.p.h). It’s a good day for football.

