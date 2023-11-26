Patriots kicker Chad Ryland owns biggest miss of rookie season

“I felt solid in my pre-kick routine. Snap, hold, kick, operation, protection. It was all good. Just missed it,” he said while standing alone, hands behind his back, at his locker. “That’s what I’m here to do. That’s what they trust me to do. And I didn’t do a good job of that today.

Given multiple opportunities to blame the conditions, his teammates, or anything else that might have had a role in him going wide left from 35 yards at the end of Sunday’s game, the rookie kicker said he was the only one at fault for his missed field-goal attempt in the Patriots’ 10-7 loss to the Giants .

Advertisement

“I have a lot of faith in my teammates. I have faith in myself. That’ll never waver. I’ll promise you that.”

Ryland was put in the position to be the hero. With 3:15 left in regulation, Bailey Zappe started a drive that began at the 50-yard line, and with six seconds remaining, Zappe and the Patriots had navigated to the Giants’ 20. After timeouts from both teams— and with a light rain falling — Ryland lined up from the right hashmark, but the 24-year-old pulled it left.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Ryland, who was 3-for-4 from between 30 and 39 yards before Sunday’s miss, was 12 for 17 overall coming into Sunday’s game. His miss will again stir second-guessing regarding the decision to go with the rookie as opposed to veteran Nick Folk out of training camp, especially with Folk 21 for 22 (and 8 for 8 from between 30 and 39 yards) with Tennessee.

Ryland’s teammates rallied to his defense.

“One kick in this league doesn’t define a player. Those things are going to happen,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said. “We have a lot of confidence in Chad. It’s unfortunate that today it didn’t work out the way we wanted it to. But we have a ton of confidence in him. He’s a great teammate. He just has to keep trusting his process. Adversity is a part of this game. Things happen. You just have to move forward. And we have 100 percent confidence in him moving forward.”

Advertisement

Said Ryland: “That’s obviously a kick I have to knock down. I have knocked down. And I’ll knock down in the future. I just have to continue to work in the right direction.”

Interesting moves, for starters

The Patriots had a lineup wrinkle on each side of the football.

Veteran left tackle Trent Brown, who was active for the first time since the Oct. 29 loss against Miami, didn’t start, with Conor McDermott getting the nod. Brown came on later in the first half.

On the defensive side, J.C. Jackson made his return to the starting lineup at cornerback. Jackson, who hadn’t played since that same Miami contest for multiple reasons, ended up leading the Patriots with six tackles.

DeVito stays close to home

Prior to the game, a league source confirmed the Patriots “inquired” about the possibility of adding quarterback Tommy DeVito to the practice squad before the start of the regular season, but the New Jersey native opted to go with the Giants.

The 25-year-old DeVito ended up sticking with Brian Daboll’s team and was 17-for-25 for 191 yards and a touchdown Sunday. Meanwhile, New England has shuffled through a variety of backup quarterbacks, a group that includes Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, Ian Book, and others.

Advertisement

Leaving Jersey disappointed

For his part, Jabrill Peppers was one of the best players on the field for the Patriots. The Jersey native had a sack and recovered a fumble in the loss to go along with three tackles. “It’s definitely tough. It’s definitely tough. I really wanted this one,” Peppers said. “If you don’t let them score, you can’t lose. A couple of plays we wish we could have back on defense, but it is what it is.” … In addition to the work of Douglas, the only other reliable offensive option was running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who had a season-high 98 yards rushing. Stevenson, who also had 9 yards receiving, is only the second Patriot in the last 10 seasons to have three straight games of at least 100 yards from scrimmage, joining Sony Michel (2018) … The Patriots featured nothing but healthy scratches when it came to their inactives, as a cross section of backups and newcomers ended up sitting: cornerback Alex Austin, running back Jamycal Hasty, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, and defensive end Sam Roberts.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.