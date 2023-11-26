Previewing and predicting the Division 8 Super Bowl: Carver vs. West Boylston

Where: Gillette Stadium

How to stream: Patriots.com; YouTube.com/@Patriots; Nfhsnetwork.com

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: West Boylston — Michael Ross (9th season, 82-16; career 188-70). Carver — Ben Shuffain (2nd season, 14-9)

Scoring: West Boylston — 44.4 ppg.; Carver — 41.7

Defense: West Boylston — 9.5; Carver — 14.7

The heavies up front: West Boylston — Jake O’Brien (5 feet, 9 inches, 210 pounds); Carver — Nathan Dirado (6-2, 220)

Stat check: West Boylston senior Connor Muldoon has rushed for 1,050 yards and 20 touchdowns on 66 carries for the Lions, who like to ground-and-pound opponents in their double wing-T offense. Seniors Jamie McNamara (16 rushing TDs, 800 yards), Jackson Caramancia (11 TDs, 500 yards), and John Ruas (10 TDs, 450 yards) provide West Boylston with three additional end zone threats. Senior linebacker Brian Smith anchors the defense with a team-best 65 tackles. Carver’s high-flying offense runs through the right arm of senior quarterback Tyler Lennox (149-of-208, 2,711 yards, 37 TDs, 4 INTs; 5 rushing TD). His favorite targets: seniors Robbie Peterson (51 catches, 925 yards, 18 TDs) and Derek Lopes (28-765-8 TD). On the ground, seniors Pat Attaya (56 carries, 600 yards, 9 TDs) and Jameson Helms (65-471-9 TD; 4 TD catches) lead the way.. Defensively, Helms (90 tackles) and senior linebacker Tyler Swain (89 tackles), and Peterson (5 interceptions) are the leaders.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The captains: West Boylston — OL/LB Brian Smith (Sr.), QB/LB Luke Foley (Sr.), OL/DL Jake O’Brien (Sr.), FB/DE Jamie McNamara (Sr.); Carver — QB Tyler Lennox (Sr.), WR/DB Robbie Peterson (Sr.), RB/LB Jameson Helms (Sr.), OL/DL James Callahan (Sr.), WR/DL Jack Balzarini (Jr.).

Advertisement

Seniors on roster: West Boylston — 13; Carver — 16

Last Super Bowl appearance: West Boylston — 2022 (Division 7); Carver — 2000 (EMass Division 4)

Advertisement

OUTLOOK

Riding a 13-game win streak that began with a 29-6 victory over St. Bernard’s in last year’s Division 7 Super Bowl — the program’s first state title since 2012 —West Boylston won’t stray too far from its identity against Carver, which is playing in its first state final in 23 years. The Lions pride themselves on being physical, and they welcome the opportunity for a game decided at the line of scrimmage. “The line put a lot of work in the weight room during the offseason,” Carver coach Ben Shuffain said. “Without them, we’re a 2-8 team at best. It’s more than the quarterback and the skilled guys — it’s the whole program.”

PREDICTION

Although West Boylston has scored at least 40 points in all but two games — including 50 or more in five contests, like the 50-20 win over Maynard on Thanksgiving — it hasn’t faced a team that has the high-scoring offense and stout defense that Carver boasts. Until somebody slows down Carver’s passing game, it’s hard to pick against the Crusaders.

Carver 43, West Boylston 38