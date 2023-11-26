The quarterback controversy continues to swirl but it really doesn’t matter — the Patriots stink

It turns out, though, the Patriots are so dysfunctional on offense it doesn’t matter who is playing quarterback. Sunday’s 10-7 loss to the Giants underscored that both Jones and Zappe are capable of back-breaking turnovers and bone-headed decisions. And the coaching staff certainly doesn’t seem to trust either player.

Starter Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe wouldn’t shed light on when they learned of their roles. Center David Andrews, too, kept quiet. Tight end Hunter Henry hesitated before revealing he found out Sunday morning when the team went out for warm-ups.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — First, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he couldn’t remember when he informed his team who would start at quarterback Sunday. Later, he conceded the choice was communicated before the team departed for New Jersey on Saturday.

“Same thing, different week,” Henry said following the game. “Just not good enough at all. At any level. Just killing ourselves. Just bad.”

After spending the week withholding who would start at quarterback, the Patriots decided to stick with Jones as the starter for another week. The same Jones whom the team benched in Frankfurt for a potentially game-winning, two-minute drive. And the same Jones who had thrown 10 interceptions this season, the majority of which were egregious.

Jones added two to that total, despite repeatedly preaching the importance of ball security. At the end of the first quarter, Jones decided to target Demario Douglas in triple coverage, only to get picked off by Giants cornerback Deonte Banks. Then, two drives later, he underthrew a short pass into the arms of linebacker Bobby Okereke.

The second turnover proved to be costly, as Okereke returned the interception for 55 yards to New England’s 26-yard line. The Giants took advantage and scored a touchdown.

In the six drives Jones was on the field, the Patriots went three-and-out three times. Jones completed 12 of 21 pass attempts (57.1 percent) for 89 yards and finished with a quarterback rating of 27.8. Had he spiked every one of his passes, Jones would have finished with a quarterback rating of 39.6.

The bye week clearly didn’t make a difference. Jones still looks spooked under pressure. His decision-making and mechanics look amiss. And the offense still has trouble moving the ball consistently with him under center. Nobody seems to have an explanation.

“I’m definitely prepared,” Jones said. “I just haven’t put a good product on the field.”

After a first half in which the Patriots were outscored, 7-0, Belichick benched Jones for the fourth time this season. Zappe, who has not shined in his previous relief appearances, proceeded to lead an 11-play, 60-yard touchdown drive to tie the game.

But whatever hope Zappe created proved to be short-lived. He threw an ill-advised interception of his own, making a poor read that safety Xavier McKinney easily sniffed out and picked off. The turnover gave the Giants possession at New England’s 32-yard line and set up what would be the game-winning 42-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.

The Patriots had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but rookie kicker Chad Ryland drove a 35-yard field goal attempt wide left.

“We should’ve never been in that position,” Zappe said. “That turnover that I had, the pick that led to their field goal, that’s on me. We should’ve never been in that position.”

Zappe completed 9 of 14 pass attempts for 54 yards and finished with a quarterback rating of 42.0. He almost threw another interception late in the fourth quarter, but the ball was just out of the reach of Okereke, who ended up batting the ball down instead.

Although the offense initially seemed invigorated by Zappe, the unit was unable to sustain positive momentum.

“It comes down to the quarterback and I take that,” Zappe said. “We started out hot on the first drive, marched right down, and scored. I have to be able to keep the team going, keep the energy up, and keep it going throughout the second half. But I wasn’t able to do that. That’s on me.”

The fact is the Patriots have two below-average, physically limited quarterbacks. Even on their lone touchdown drive, Zappe’s average target depth was -1.5 yards. The passing attack cannot seem to reliably move the ball downfield, whether that’s the result of the quarterback, play-calling, or other offensive personnel.

Would the Patriots have benefited if Belichick had announced the starter at the beginning of the week? Sure. Would the team have benefited if one quarterback took the bulk of the starting reps during practice? Most likely. Does Belichick’s reluctance to name a quarterback seem foolish in hindsight? Also yes.

Neither Zappe nor Jones would say much about the team’s approach this past week. Asked if he would prefer to know more in advance if he’s starting, Zappe deferred to Belichick. Asked if he was put in the best position to succeed this week, Jones deflected twice.

“I mean, it’s my job to go out there and play well regardless of the circumstances,” Jones said. “There’s no excuses not to.”

Belichick said after the game he doesn’t know who will start Sunday against the Chargers. He also said he doesn’t know if the team will continue to split quarterback reps during practice. Another week of shenanigans is certainly on the table.

But it doesn’t matter. This team stinks regardless of which quarterback starts.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.