Wacky schedule not helping struggling Seahawks as they hit difficult stretch

“We’re right in the midst of it. It’s just turning your brain around because you feel like you’re on a different planet here,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Sunday. “So yeah, there’s a challenge to that. But that’s why we tried to get right back into the routine so it feels the same regardless. It’s kind of like a bit of a time warp and we just go at it.”

Confusing? The Seahawks were trying to figure it out themselves.

While most of the rest of the league played on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks were treating it like a Wednesday while starting to get ready for another Thursday game.

On top of losing two straight, the Seahawks are facing the most difficult section of their schedule and a calendar they’ve never experienced. The Seahawks (6-5) were thumped, 31-13, by San Francisco on Thanksgiving night at home and will turn around and play on a second straight Thursday when they play at Dallas in just a few days.

So instead of getting an extended weekend off to rest and watch the remaining games around the league, Carroll and his players were back to work on Sunday.

“It’s weird watching the games on right now and we’re going to practice,” Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf said. “It just feels weird practicing a Wednesday on a Sunday, but I’m ready to get back to work.”

It’s the first time for Seattle playing consecutive Thursday games, while it’s become a regular occurrence for the Cowboys. Dallas has played on Thursday after hosting the Thanksgiving game seven times since 2014. The Cowboys also had a Thursday game post-Thanksgiving scheduled for 2020 that had to get rescheduled because of other games being moved because of COVID-19 issues.

Veteran Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said the holiday also threw in another wrinkle to the recovery in the couple of days following the 49ers loss.

“You have this week where the holiday, you’re working on the weekends, some places are closed if you want to use them. People’s schedules are different on the weekend,” Wagner said. “So I just think it’s part of being a professional and figuring out how to maximize your time, and it’s our job to make sure we’re ready when we play.”

Carroll said he believes having the rhythm of a full week — along with the preparation — will help Seattle’s performance. He also said it should benefit quarterback Geno Smith, who was limited in the number of reps he took in practice last week while dealing with an injury to his right arm. Carroll said Smith came out of the loss to the 49ers without further issues.

Browns lose another QB

Cleveland quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was evaluated for a head injury after he took a hard hit from Denver linebacker Baron Browning in the third quarter of its loss to the Broncos.

Thompson-Robinson was hit just below his chin as he released a pass. Browning was flagged for roughing the passer on the play. The Browns rookie was tended to by team medical personnel on the field before getting up and heading to the sideline on his own.

P.J. Walker replaced Thompson-Robinson. Cleveland has already lost starting QB Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury.

The Browns were trailing, 17-12, and facing a third-and-12 at their own 23-yard line with 22 seconds left in the third quarter when Thompson-Robinson was hurt. He was looking for an open receiver when Browning closed in and planted his shoulder in Thompson-Robinson’s upper chest.

Thompson-Robinson’s pass fell incomplete and he lay on the turf in obvious distress.

Mayfield, Bucs can’t recover

Baker Mayfield came out swinging on Tampa Bay’s first series in Indianapolis, but a right ankle injury changed everything.

After seeing the Buccaneers squander a rare chance for an opening possession touchdown, Mayfield valiantly returned. He missed only two offensive snaps before trotting back on to the field, trying to rally the Bucs from an early 14-point deficit despite looking neither as efficient nor effective following the injury.

And Mayfield already knows that might not change for at least a few more days.

“Ankle stuff’s really not fun,” he said after a 27-20 loss at Indianapolis. “Really not sure what exactly happened, I’ll have to see the film. Didn’t feel very good, but just had [trainer] Bobby [Slater] and the team tape me up again as much as they possibly could. But it will be pretty sore tomorrow.”

Mayfield was hurt when the Bucs (4-7) called a quarterback keeper on first-and-goal from the Colts 1-yard line. When players stood up, the sore Mayfield stayed down apparently unaware Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner’s knee looked as if it drove Mayfield’s leg awkwardly toward the turf.

It didn’t take long for things to go awry.

Offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie was called for a false start even before Kyle Trask officially took his first snap. When play resumed, Rachaad White was stopped for 2-yard gain and then Chris Godwin couldn’t get both feet inbounds on what would have been a TD catch.

Instead, the Bucs settled for a field goal and a 3-0 lead — and that was just the start.

When Mayfield returned, he was picked off on his second throw by linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. Indy needed four plays to convert the turnover into the first of Jonathan Taylor’s two TD runs, grabbing a 10-3 lead late in the first quarter.

Mayfield, who completed seven of his first nine throws for 62 yards, finished the game going 20 of 30 with 199 yards, two touchdowns, and the interception. He lost a fumble with 89 seconds left to seal the Colts’ victory. The ankle injury also prevented him from eluding the Colts’ constant pressure, resulting in a season-high six sacks allowed by an offensive line that had given up just 20 all season.

Marathon men

⋅ Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham set a team record by playing in his 189th career regular-season game as the Eagles beat the Bills. Former Eagles kicker David Akers held the mark at 188 games. Eagles center Jason Kelce played in his 187th game and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox played in his 183rd game with the team.

The 35-year-old Graham was Philadelphia’s first-round pick in the 2010 draft. He missed most of the 2022 season with a torn Achilles tendon but came back to post a career-high 11 sacks. Graham is fourth in club history with 72 career sacks.

His strip-sack of Tom Brady in the 2018 Super Bowl with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter helped the Eagles secure a 41-33 win.

⋅ Sunday’s airing of the late afternoon games on the NFL RedZone Channel was interrupted when a fire alarm went off in the NFL Network building, which is located across the street from SoFi Stadium in the Hollywood Park complex. Host Scott Hanson informed viewers that his production crew had to evacuate the studio.

An NFL Network official said there had been a false alarm at the studio. RedZone remained on the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills before Hanson and his crew were able to return to the studio a short time later.

⋅ Las Vegas Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer was arrested Saturday night on charges of driving under the influence and speeding, both misdemeanors, and was ruled out for Sunday’s home loss to Kansas City. Teamer, 26, was released from custody Sunday morning. He has played in six games this season, and had just been activated Saturday off injured reserve.