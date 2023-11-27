Watch: Chris Evans’s rescue dog Dodger adorably crashes interview on ‘The View’

Variety reported earlier this year that Marvel Studios was interested in getting the original Avengers back together, including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth. However, Evans was quick to quash the rumors, with Dodger providing an adorable diversion to “The View” hosts’ questions.

The Sudbury native, who video called from Boston into the talk show, stopped by to chat about his partnership with dog food company Jinx. However, the conversation with hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines quickly turned to the rumors over Evans’ possible return as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Evans appeared on “The View” Monday and got some help answering Marvel movie questions from his rescue dog Dodger.

“I always see those reports too and it’s news to me. I think every couple months someone says they’re getting Downey and Hemsworth and Scarlett and everyone’s coming back,” Evans said before panning the camera to his furry friend. “Sorry, this guy really wants some attention.”

“No one’s spoken to me about it,” he added. “I would never say never, but I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”

As the interview continued, Dodger couldn’t help but steal the show from his famous owner, who rescued the sweet pooch after meeting him on the set of the 2017 film “Gifted.”

“It was very serendipitous,” Evans said, noting that seven dogs were adopted on set during filming. “I was working on a film, we were shooting at a shelter, and he was just there.”

“Dodger, he’s just this perfect animal and he was just sitting there,” he added. “It’s just incredible how many unbelievably loving, perfect, beautiful, wonderful animals are just waiting to be adopted.”

Aside from his furry friend and Marvel movie future, Evans, who married actress Alba Baptista on Cape Cod in September, also chatted with “The View” hosts about spending holidays with his large and “loud” Massachusetts family.

“It’s a big family,” Evans said. “You learn early that if you want to get a word in, you got to speak up.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.