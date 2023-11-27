Taylor Swift announces streaming date for ‘Eras Tour’ film, new songs

The music superstar announced Monday that the concert film phenomenon will be available to rent on demand in the United States, Canada, and elsewhere beginning Dec. 13, coinciding with the singer’s 34th birthday. Swift also has another gift for Swifties , revealing in her social media announcement that viewers at home will get a chance to see an extended version of the movie with three additional songs, “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” and “Long Live.”

Get ready to shake off those winter blues because Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” film is heading to streaming this holiday season.

“Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Swift wrote in a post shared across her social media accounts.

The news comes off the heels of Swift wrapping up her “Eras Tour” concerts for 2023 with a show in São Paulo, Brazil, Sunday night. The Brazil leg of the tour has been mired in controversy, with Swift’s shows in Rio de Janeiro earlier in the month impacted by a scorching heat wave as well as the death of two fans.

Swift reportedly invited family members of Ana Clara Benevides — a fan who died from an illness Nov. 17 before getting to see the star perform in Rio de Janeiro — to Sunday’s concert in São Paulo.

The “Eras Tour” heads to streaming after a successful box office run, earning just shy of $250 million worldwide so far. According to the film’s website, starting next month, fans can rent the concert movie on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, xfinity, and YouTube for a yet to be determined cost.

