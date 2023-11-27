Jennifer Lopez announces new album release date, with companion film co-written by Ben Affleck

Jenny from the Block has a new album and companion film in the works, and she’s getting a little help from her husband Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez took to social media Monday to announce the release date for her upcoming album “This Is Me . . . Now,” her first since 2014′s “A.K.A.” The album will be released on Feb. 16, with a companion film debuting on Amazon Prime Video the same day.
Lopez’s upcoming ninth studio album is also a sequel to her 2002 record “This Is Me . . . Then,” which featured the song “Jenny from the Block.” A music video for the hit 2002 track also included an appearance by Affleck during the “Bennifer” phase of their relationship in the early 2000s.
The couple, which rekindled their romance in 2021 before marrying in Las Vegas last year, is back working together on “This Is Me . . . Now.” This time, Affleck is a co-writer on the companion film alongside Lopez and Matt Walton, while Dave Meyers serves as director.
According to a press release, the upcoming film is a “narrative-driven intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of Lopez’s publicly scrutinized love life.” The release also teases “star studded cameos,” so expect a few famous faces to show up when “This Is Me . . . Now” debuts on streaming this winter.
J.Lo fans will get their first taste of her new album with the upcoming single, “Can’t Get Enough,” which is set to release Jan. 10.
