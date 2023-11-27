Jennifer Lopez announces new album release date, with companion film co-written by Ben Affleck

Jenny from the Block has a new album and companion film in the works, and she’s getting a little help from her husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez took to social media Monday to announce the release date for her upcoming album “This Is Me . . . Now,” her first since 2014′s “A.K.A.” The album will be released on Feb. 16, with a companion film debuting on Amazon Prime Video the same day.

Lopez’s upcoming ninth studio album is also a sequel to her 2002 record “This Is Me . . . Then,” which featured the song “Jenny from the Block.” A music video for the hit 2002 track also included an appearance by Affleck during the “Bennifer” phase of their relationship in the early 2000s.