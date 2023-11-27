Direct flights from Boston to Beijing are back

Direct flights between Boston and Beijing are back on the board at Logan Airport. Hainan Airlines’s service to mainland China was one of the last international routes out of Logan to be restored after the COVID-19 pandemic halted most of them. Hainan announced that it resumed Beijing-Boston service this week. The first route between the United States and mainland China to launch since the pandemic started, it still falls short of what Hainan offered before the pandemic. Previously, Hainan had a daily flight out of Logan to Beijing and also flew several times a week between Shanghai and Logan. Hainan’s service is currently scheduled for three round-trip flights every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, and the Beijing-bound flights from Boston also stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (Cathay Pacific, meanwhile, offers four flights a week between Boston and Hong Kong.) The Beijing to Boston flight takes roughly 15 hours, while the trip to Beijing from Boston takes about 21 hours. In a statement, Hainan said Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a recent meeting with President Biden, emphasized the importance of bringing back direct air service between China and the United States. As a result, Hainan said it is trying to “restore its China-US flight frequency to pre-pandemic levels as swiftly as possible.” — JON CHESTO

TRAVEL

TSA says Sunday was one for the record books

If you boarded a flight at a US airport on Sunday, you helped to make history, the Transportation Security Administration announced Monday. The agency said on X, formerly Twitter, that it screened more than 2.9 million passengers on Sunday, the most in the history of the federal agency. That number was 10 percent more than the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year, when it screened about 2.6 million people, and up 25 percent from 2019, when it screened more than 2.3 million. — WASHINGTON POST

COMMUNICATION

Google to begin closing dormant accounts

Have a Google account you haven’t used in a while? If you want to keep it from disappearing, you should sign in before the end of the week. Under Google’s updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven’t been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased approach beginning Friday. If you have an account that’s at risk for deletion, you should receive multiple notices from Google sent to the email affiliated with that account and its recovery address (if one exists). — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CELLPHONES

IPhone maker to expand in India

IPhone maker Hon Hai plans to expand its footprint in India with another $1.6 billion investment for construction projects. The announcement, made in an exchange filing in Taiwan late Monday, didn’t give any further details, saying only that the investment was for “operational needs.” A spokesperson for the company declined to say where the new facilities would be or what they would build. The news comes as Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, and other Taiwanese electronics manufacturers continue to diversify their businesses outside of China as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla sues over Swedish postal strike

Tesla on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Swedish state via Sweden’s Transport Agency as striking postal workers in the Scandinavian country halted the delivery of license plates of new vehicles manufactured by the Texas-based automaker. Tesla is non-unionized globally, but the Swedish workers are demanding that the carmaker sign a collective bargaining agreement, which most employees in Sweden have. Tesla has no manufacturing plant in Sweden but has several service centers. Tesla said it was suing “the Swedish state through the Swedish Transport Agency” because not accessing the registration plates “constitutes an unlawful discriminatory attack directed at Tesla.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Asthma medication shows signs of helping COPD patients

Sanofi’s prescription drug Dupixent confirmed its promise in helping patients with a chronic lung disorder, potentially speeding the process for the blockbuster medicine to gain another avenue for growth. The asthma injection showed strong efficacy in a second final-stage study of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a life-threatening respiratory affliction in which no new treatment approach has succeeded in more than a decade, Sanofi said Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

GSK says antibody drug extended lives of those with blood cancer

GSK said its antibody drug Blenrep, which had its US clearance revoked last year, helped patients live longer without their blood cancer worsening in a late-stage study. Volunteers taking the medicine with two other older ones fared better than a control group taking a standard regimen for a form of myeloma that returned after initial treatment, GSK said in a statement. Blenrep is part of GSK’s push in cancer treatments but it suffered a setback last year when US regulators withdrew its clearance after a clinical trial failure. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAMING

ByteDance exits gaming sector

TikTok owner ByteDance plans to cut hundreds of jobs in gaming and wind down its showpiece brand Nuverse in a major withdrawal from the sector, handing a victory to rival Tencent. It will fire several hundred people, unwind projects under development, and weigh potential sales of existing titles, people familiar with the matter said. The closure marks ByteDance’s biggest retreat from a once-booming gaming industry dominated by Tencent and its smaller foeNetEase Inc. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

UK reaches deal with striking doctors

The UK has struck a proposed pay deal with unions representing senior doctors, potentially ending six months of strikes that have worsened waiting times in the National Health Service. While the British Medical Association said Monday that doctors would see their pay increase by a minimum of 6 percent, many would see an additional raise of as much as 12.8 percent, depending on career stage. The BMA and another doctors’ union, the HCSA, have paused strike action to put the offer to members. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

VW warns of job cuts

Volkswagen signaled it’s willing to push for job cuts at its namesake brand to reduce expenses and improve profitability. Next year will be difficult for VW because of intense pressure in several markets and below-expectation orders for its electric vehicles, brand chief Thomas Schäfer said Monday. Europe’s biggest automaker is working on a program to lift returns and better compete with rivals such as Stellantis and Tesla, with wilting demand in Europe and China adding urgency to efforts to slim down bloated structures. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Sales of new homes down in October

Purchases of new single-family homes decreased 5.6 percent to a 679,000 annualized pace last month, government data showed Monday. Despite the decline, new-home sales have generally been rising for the past year as elevated borrowing costs discourage homeowners from moving. Even so, builders have had to coax some buyers with financial incentives on prices and rates amid the affordability crisis. Mortgage rates peaked last month near 8 percent and have since receded on expectations that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle. — BLOOMBERG NEWS