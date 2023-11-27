On #GivingTuesday, here are 9 local nonprofits that could use your generosity

So if you’re looking for some new nonprofits to support during this season of giving, here are some worth your attention.

You’ll see a pattern: Many of these organizations help children, women, and people of color. These nonprofits aren’t household names, but they should be. They have dynamic and diverse leaders from Girls Inc.’s Bopha Malone to HopeWell’s Shaheer Mustafa to Commonwealth Seminar’s Leverett Wing.

As a longtime columnist at the Globe, I’ve enjoyed a front row seat to the good works of many people across Massachusetts. So on #GivingTuesday, I want to give back and highlight local nonprofits I’ve had the chance to get to know over the years.

Advertisement

Commonwealth Seminar. This nonprofit was founded in 2003 on the simple concept of opening the doors of government to everyone. If that happened, our lawmakers on Beacon Hill and City Hall could make laws that better reflect the needs of communities whose voices aren’t often heard. Commonwealth Seminar trains civic-minded people, teaching them about the inner workings of government from demystifying the legislative process to understanding budgets.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Led by executive director Leverett Wing, the seminar boasts more than 1,700 alumni — most of them women or people of color. Many are also immigrants or first-generation Americans. Alumni have achieved influential government roles, including Marcony Almeida-Barros, a deputy chief of staff for Governor Maura Healey, and José Massó, chief of human services for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Others have successfully run for office, including Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia, Everett City Councilor Stephanie Martins, and state Representative Brandy Fluker Oakley.

Donate at www.commonwealthseminar.org.

HopeWell Here is a sobering statistic about the foster care system: Massachusetts ranks among the worst in foster care stability with close to half of the children in foster care experiencing more than two placements a year, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Advertisement

That’s where HopeWell, the largest nonprofit provider of comprehensive foster care in Massachusetts, comes in. The Dedham-based organization thinks creatively about hard-to-solve problems from recruiting foster parents to supporting teens aging out of the foster care system. During the pandemic, HopeWell also launched RISE, a program that helps students reach reading proficiency by the end of the third grade.

And if you haven’t met HopeWell CEO Shaheer Mustafa, he’s one to watch. A former Massachusetts Department of Children and Families manager, Mustafa took the reins of Hopewell in 2016 with a goal of reimagining how we approach foster care.

Donate at hopewellinc.org. Gifts made through Dec. 31 will be doubled thanks to a matching grant.

Hopewell CEO Shaheer Mustafa. Take Aim Photography

Girls Inc. of Greater Lowell In June, I had a chance to go to Lowell to emcee the spring gala for Girls Inc., one of seven chapters across Massachusetts. Think of Girls Inc. as urban Girls Scouts, providing girls in low-income communities with programs that build confidence and leadership. I love their motto of teaching girls to be “strong, smart, and bold.”

Speaking of which, Girls Inc. of Greater Lowell is headed by Bopha Malone. The former executive at Enterprise Bank made waves in 2018 by running for a congressional seat vacated by Niki Tsongas. Malone, whose family fled Cambodia after the Khmer Rouge regime, spent much of her childhood in refugee camps before coming to the U.S. at the age of 9.

Advertisement

In high school, Malone found Girls Inc. in Lynn and credits the program with giving her the skills to become the leader she is today.

“Girls Inc .was the candle that gave me light in my times of darkness,” Malone said in her gala remarks in June. “Although we’ve made a lot of progress, we know that more needs to be done. We believe that all girls need the Girls Inc. experience, but we can only do this with your partnership and support.”

Donate at gigl2023bid.ggo.bid and learn more at girlsinclowell.org.

Asian American Women’s Political Initiative (AAWPI) With philanthropist Barbara Lee’s retirement at the end of 2024, who will carry on her political torch to help elect women everywhere?

Consider supporting AAWPI, a Boston nonprofit founded by Diana Hwang that is the country’s only political leadership organization for Asian American and Pacific Islander women. AAWPI counts Lee’s foundation as among its founding donors and is exactly the kind of organization that carries on Lee’s legacy of elevating women voices in government and politics.

AAWPI trains low-income and immigrant Asian-American women to work on campaigns, become organizers, or run for office themselves. What started a decade ago in Massachusetts now has gone national with a goal of mobilizing 100,000 AAPI women and their communities to vote and become civically engaged by 2025.

Hwang serves as executive director, and her leadership has already caught the attention of Politico , which featured her in this year’s Recast Power List along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

Advertisement

Want to do more to support women in politics? There’s also Emerge Massachusetts, another organization Lee helped launch 15 years ago, and trains women to run for office.

Notable alumni including state attorney general Andrea Campbell, Somerville mayor Katjana Ballantyne, State Auditor Diana Dizoglio, state Senator Lydia Edwards, state representative Tram Nguyen, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Nina Liang , is the executive director and a political barrier-breaker herself: Since 2015, she has been a Quincy City Councilor, the first Chinese-American elected to that chamber, and the first person of color to serve as council president.

Donate at aawpi.org and ma.emergeamerica.org.

Crossroads Every year, this nonprofit touches the lives of more than 1,000 young people in greater Boston through summer camps and school-year programming. Three-quarters of Crossroads families are low income, and the nonprofit works to unlock their potential. About 85 percent of Crossroads graduates are enrolled in college or post-secondary programs.

I got to know the organization through former US Attorney Carmen Ortiz who sits on their board of trustees along with Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston.

Donate at crossroadsma.org. On Tuesday, every gift will be quadrupled, thanks to a group of generous donors and the New England Patriots Foundation.

Nonprofits news and First Amendment: Tuesday is also #GivingNewsDay. Nonprofit news outlets are popping up all over Massachusetts, including in Winchester, Marblehead, and Needham. I wanted to highlight two ventures started by former Globe colleagues in the towns they live in.

Advertisement

The Plymouth Independent launched its website last week with coverage focused on the South Shore town. Mark Pothier, a former Globe senior business editor, serves as editor and CEO. Meanwhile, Brookline.News is an independent news organization that debuted its website in May. Ellen Clegg, the Globe’s former editorial page editor, co-chairs the organization’s steering committee and sits on the board of directors.

Lastly, I am on the board of the New England First Amendment Coalition. If you care about our democracy, support this organization that advocates for a free press, open records, and transparent government.

Donate to plymouthindependent.org, brookline.news, and nefac.org.

----------

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.