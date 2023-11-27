Accused Vermont shooter was Boy Scout leader in N.Y. state; terminated from financial services job earlier this month, officials say

Families of the victims have identified the men, all of whom are 20 years old, as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ali Ahmad.

On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., Jason J. Eaton of Burlington allegedly shot the three students near the University of Vermont campus and outside Eaton’s apartment, authorities said Monday. Eaton was arraigned via video call at Chittenden Superior Court Monday, and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

A Vermont man accused of shooting three college students of Palestinian descent over the weekend was formerly a Boy Scout leader in New York State and had been terminated from his job with a financial services firm earlier this month, officials confirmed Monday.

On Eaton’s LinkedIn page and personal website, he provides details of his professional and educational history going back nearly three decades. Much of his work history was in New York state, including in Syracuse.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad told reporters during a press conference Monday that investigators believe Eaton moved to Burlington over the summer, and had previously lived in the Syracuse, N.Y. area. In Vermont, authorities’ last contact with Eaton was during a 2016 traffic stop, according to Murad.

Eaton was a full-time sales assistant for CUSO Financial Services in Williston, Vt., according to his LinkedIn.

Elisabeth Rutledge, a company spokesperson, said Eaton worked for less than a year for CUSO, and his employment had been terminated on Nov. 8 .

“We are horrified by the shooting and are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate,” she said in a statement, which declined further comment.

Another of the recent entries was his volunteer work with the Boy Scouts of America -- he worked as a leader for a Cub Scout troop from 2017 to 2022, according to his LinkedIn page.

The Boy Scouts of America confirmed that Eaton had been an assistant scoutmaster in upstate New York, and was last registered with the organization in 2021, according to a statement Monday.

Eaton is not currently a member of the organization and has not been registered in scouting in Vermont, the statement said.

“Mr. Eaton’s alleged actions do not reflect the values of Scouting. Upon learning of his arrest he was been banned from registering in Scouting any capacity and will be proactively placed in the Volunteer Screening Database, permanently preventing his registration or participation in the future,” the Boy Scouts said in the statement.

Scott Armstrong, a spokesperson for the Boy Scouts of America, said in a follow-up email that Eaton left the scouts of his own accord and his membership “voluntarily” expired in 2021.

“He was not dismissed and there were no complaints. He was an Assistant Scoutmaster to a Troop (now inactive) in Syracuse, NY, at the time he left Scouting in 2021. He did not receive any honors or awards during his tenure,” Armstrong said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

