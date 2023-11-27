No indications of foul play in case of Avon man, 45, found dead in local well, DA says

Prosecutors said the case remains under investigation.

“While toxicology and other testing may remain outstanding for some time, the initial indications of the autopsy did not suggest foul play contributing to Mr. [Keith] McKechnie’s death,” Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

The body of a 45-year-old man found Saturday in a well near his home in Avon showed no apparent signs of foul play during an autopsy, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

McKechnie had been missing since Sept. 7, and a relative discovered his body Saturday inside a well in a heavily wooded area around his home located at 34 East High St., officials have said.

“Our thoughts remain with those whom Keith McKechnie left behind,” said Morrissey’s office Monday.

McKechnie was known to walk the neighborhood around his home, officials have said.

The well had been “visually searched” before the discovery of McKechnie’s body Saturday, Avon police and fire said in a statement.

On Saturday, a search team returned to the property to focus on the well, according to the statement.

Avon police and fire, Massachusetts State Police and emergency workers from surrounding communities responded to the scene, authorities said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to McKechnie’s body, said David Traub, a spokesman for Morrissey’s office, in a prior statement over the weekend.

Family members were at the scene and able to McKechnie’s identify, officials said.

“Avon Police and Avon Fire officials utilized regional mutual-aid resources to recover Mr. McKechnie from the depths of a well, where he was located,” said Morrissey’s office on Saturday night.

